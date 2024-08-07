FOUNDERS FUND

#2197 COMPANY RANKING
Founders Fund is a San Francisco based venture capital firm investing in science and technology companies solving difficult problems. The firm invests at all stages across a wide variety of sectors, including aerospace, artificial intelligence, advanced computing, energy, health and consumer Internet. The firm and its partners have been early backers of some of the most impactful companies of the past decade, including Airbnb, Facebook, Palantir and SpaceX. Founders Fund pursues a founder-friendly investment strategy, providing maximum support with minimum interference.
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FOUNDERS FUND

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Founders Fund's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
The $30 Trillion RWA Shift: How Top Players Are Backing Different Futures

The $30 Trillion RWA Shift: How Top Players Are Backing Different Futures

Mon Mar 23 2026 By Ishan Pandey

Weekly AI Startup Funding: October 20-25, 2025

Weekly AI Startup Funding: October 20-25, 2025

Tue Oct 28 2025 By AI Funding Tracker

Klink Finance Targets $200B Web2-to-Web3 Advertising Transition with October $KLINK Launch

Klink Finance Targets $200B Web2-to-Web3 Advertising Transition with October $KLINK Launch

Sat Oct 04 2025 By Klink Finance

Klink Finance Disrupts Failing Web2 Ads - Launching $KLINK Token This October

Klink Finance Disrupts Failing Web2 Ads - Launching $KLINK Token This October

Wed Oct 01 2025 By Klink Finance

Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300bn Global Blockchain Infra Market

Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300bn Global Blockchain Infra Market

Tue Jun 17 2025 By Chainwire

Fuse and Check Point Are Trying to Build the First Blockchain Firewall—Here’s What That Means

Fuse and Check Point Are Trying to Build the First Blockchain Firewall—Here’s What That Means

Tue Apr 15 2025 By Ishan Pandey

Why Is Sentient Challenging the AI Giants with Open Deep Search?

Why Is Sentient Challenging the AI Giants with Open Deep Search?

Wed Apr 02 2025 By Ishan Pandey

Lagrange Strikes a Deal With Matter Labs To Direct Up To 75% Of Outsourced Proofs

Lagrange Strikes a Deal With Matter Labs To Direct Up To 75% Of Outsourced Proofs

Thu Mar 20 2025 By Chainwire

Torram’s Pre-Seed Closure Paves The Way For Institutional-Grade DeFi on Bitcoin

Torram’s Pre-Seed Closure Paves The Way For Institutional-Grade DeFi on Bitcoin

Thu Jan 16 2025 By Chainwire

EasyA x Polkadot Hackathon Winners Accepted To YCombinator To Secure Web3

EasyA x Polkadot Hackathon Winners Accepted To YCombinator To Secure Web3

Mon Oct 28 2024 By Chainwire

Material10: The Startup That’s Breaking All the Rules in Gaming

Material10: The Startup That’s Breaking All the Rules in Gaming

Tue Oct 15 2024 By Jon Stojan Media

Borderless Summit To Explore The Era Of Consumer-First Web3 During TOKEN2049 Singapore

Borderless Summit To Explore The Era Of Consumer-First Web3 During TOKEN2049 Singapore

Fri Sep 13 2024 By Chainwire

Founders Fund's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
It seems Peter Thiel's fund timed a reported $200 million crypto spending spree perfectly

It seems Peter Thiel's fund timed a reported $200 million crypto spending spree perfectly

markets.businessinsider.com

Wed Feb 14 2024

Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund invested $200 million in bitcoin and ether last year: Reuters | The Block

Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund invested $200 million in bitcoin and ether last year: Reuters | The Block

theblock.co

Wed Feb 14 2024

Peter Thiel's Fund Back into Bitcoin and Ether, Sparking Silicon Valley's Crypto Interest: Report

Peter Thiel's Fund Back into Bitcoin and Ether, Sparking Silicon Valley's Crypto Interest: Report

cryptopotato.com

Wed Feb 14 2024

This Is Why a Billionaire Invested $200 Million in Two Cryptos

This Is Why a Billionaire Invested $200 Million in Two Cryptos

beincrypto.com

Wed Feb 14 2024

Former PayPal CEO Peter Thiel's Founders Fund Bought $100 Million of Bitcoin

Former PayPal CEO Peter Thiel's Founders Fund Bought $100 Million of Bitcoin

bitcoinmagazine.com

Wed Feb 14 2024

Exclusive: Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund made $200 million crypto investment before bull run | Reuters

Exclusive: Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund made $200 million crypto investment before bull run | Reuters

reuters.com

Wed Feb 14 2024

Peter Thiel's VC firm injected $200 million in bitcoin and ether before bull run By Investing.com

Peter Thiel's VC firm injected $200 million in bitcoin and ether before bull run By Investing.com

investing.com

Wed Feb 14 2024

Founders: It’s never too early to start planning for your succession

Founders: It’s never too early to start planning for your succession

techcrunch.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Local private equity firm closes $1.3 billion fund

Local private equity firm closes $1.3 billion fund

bizjournals.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Reddit Co-Founder: To Lead a Life Well-Lived, Start Surfing More

Reddit Co-Founder: To Lead a Life Well-Lived, Start Surfing More

inc.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Odey Asset Management to Shut After Complaints About Founder

Odey Asset Management to Shut After Complaints About Founder

msn.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Sam Bankman-Fried says he didn't know about hedge fund spending $8B

Sam Bankman-Fried says he didn't know about hedge fund spending $8B

abcnews.go.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

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