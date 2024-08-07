FOUNDERS FUND #2197 COMPANY RANKING

Founders Fund is a San Francisco based venture capital firm investing in science and technology companies solving difficult problems. The firm invests at all stages across a wide variety of sectors, including aerospace, artificial intelligence, advanced computing, energy, health and consumer Internet. The firm and its partners have been early backers of some of the most impactful companies of the past decade, including Airbnb, Facebook, Palantir and SpaceX. Founders Fund pursues a founder-friendly investment strategy, providing maximum support with minimum interference.