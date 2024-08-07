FOUNDERS FUND
#2197 COMPANY RANKING
Founders Fund is a San Francisco based venture capital firm investing in science and technology companies solving difficult problems. The firm invests at all stages across a wide variety of sectors, including aerospace, artificial intelligence, advanced computing, energy, health and consumer Internet. The firm and its partners have been early backers of some of the most impactful companies of the past decade, including Airbnb, Facebook, Palantir and SpaceX. Founders Fund pursues a founder-friendly investment strategy, providing maximum support with minimum interference.
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Since 2005
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FOUNDERS FUND
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Founders Fund's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Founders Fund's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
It seems Peter Thiel's fund timed a reported $200 million crypto spending spree perfectly
markets.businessinsider.com
Wed Feb 14 2024
Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund invested $200 million in bitcoin and ether last year: Reuters | The Block
theblock.co
Wed Feb 14 2024
Peter Thiel's Fund Back into Bitcoin and Ether, Sparking Silicon Valley's Crypto Interest: Report
cryptopotato.com
Wed Feb 14 2024
This Is Why a Billionaire Invested $200 Million in Two Cryptos
beincrypto.com
Wed Feb 14 2024
Former PayPal CEO Peter Thiel's Founders Fund Bought $100 Million of Bitcoin
bitcoinmagazine.com
Wed Feb 14 2024
Exclusive: Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund made $200 million crypto investment before bull run | Reuters
reuters.com
Wed Feb 14 2024
Peter Thiel's VC firm injected $200 million in bitcoin and ether before bull run By Investing.com
investing.com
Wed Feb 14 2024
Founders: It’s never too early to start planning for your succession
techcrunch.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Local private equity firm closes $1.3 billion fund
bizjournals.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Reddit Co-Founder: To Lead a Life Well-Lived, Start Surfing More
inc.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Odey Asset Management to Shut After Complaints About Founder
msn.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Sam Bankman-Fried says he didn't know about hedge fund spending $8B
abcnews.go.com
Tue Oct 31 2023