AFTERNIC #2909 COMPANY RANKING

Afternic is the world’s premiere domain marketplace, listing more than five million premium domain names available for sale and receiving more than 75 million domain searches each month—more than any other domain marketplace. Founded in 1999, Afternic launched the first website where domain owners could list their domain for sale, and prospective domain buyers could review available inventory—connecting buyers and sellers of domain names and creating the industry’s first domain marketplace. Since our founding, we have been continuously expanding and innovating, introducing new technologies like Fast Transfer that allow a domain buyer to have immediate control of a purchased domain, and building a distribution network that now includes more than 100 partners that market our domain listings the world over. Whether you are a domain buyer or a domain seller, Afternic is the most trusted name in premium domain sales.