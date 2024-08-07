AFTERNIC

#2909 COMPANY RANKING
Afternic is the world’s premiere domain marketplace, listing more than five million premium domain names available for sale and receiving more than 75 million domain searches each month—more than any other domain marketplace. Founded in 1999, Afternic launched the first website where domain owners could list their domain for sale, and prospective domain buyers could review available inventory—connecting buyers and sellers of domain names and creating the industry’s first domain marketplace. Since our founding, we have been continuously expanding and innovating, introducing new technologies like Fast Transfer that allow a domain buyer to have immediate control of a purchased domain, and building a distribution network that now includes more than 100 partners that market our domain listings the world over. Whether you are a domain buyer or a domain seller, Afternic is the most trusted name in premium domain sales.
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afternic.com
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Since 1999
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AFTERNIC

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2909

Afternic's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
The “Brain Hangover” That Ruins Your Afternoon

The “Brain Hangover” That Ruins Your Afternoon

Thu Mar 19 2026 By BenoitMalige

Wazuh 101: How I Got My SIEM Setup Working in One Afternoon

Wazuh 101: How I Got My SIEM Setup Working in One Afternoon

Fri Jul 04 2025 By Shahzaib Ahmed

Build Your Own BEP-20 Token in a Single Afternoon—No Prior Experience Needed

Build Your Own BEP-20 Token in a Single Afternoon—No Prior Experience Needed

Sat Apr 05 2025 By SimoSF

It was 2 p.m. on the afternoon of May 7, 1915

It was 2 p.m. on the afternoon of May 7, 1915

Mon Jul 10 2023 By Agatha Christie

An Afternoon at the Stone House

An Afternoon at the Stone House

Sun Jul 16 2023 By L.M. Montgomery

R.U.R. (Rossum's Universal Robots): Act Three - The same. Afternoon

R.U.R. (Rossum's Universal Robots): Act Three - The same. Afternoon

Sun Aug 07 2022 By Karel Čapek

David Copperfield: Chapter 8 - My Holidays. Especially One Happy Afternoon

David Copperfield: Chapter 8 - My Holidays. Especially One Happy Afternoon

Tue Jun 28 2022 By Charles Dickens

To Experience Extraordinary Results, Be a Maker in The Morning and a Manager in The Afternoon

To Experience Extraordinary Results, Be a Maker in The Morning and a Manager in The Afternoon

Thu Feb 14 2019 By Jaimin Kapadia

Building Not Hotdog with Turi Create and Core ML — in an afternoon

Building Not Hotdog with Turi Create and Core ML — in an afternoon

Mon Dec 11 2017 By Jameson Toole

Angel Investor Stops By Start-Up on Friday Afternoon Unannounced

Angel Investor Stops By Start-Up on Friday Afternoon Unannounced

Fri Nov 04 2016 By Jackie Rae

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons

Mon Aug 15 2016 By David Smooke

Yanislav Malahov on æternity: A Legacy to Outlive Its Founder

Yanislav Malahov on æternity: A Legacy to Outlive Its Founder

Wed Jun 26 2019 By Andrey Sergeenkov

Afternic's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
New Gtld domain sales for October 2023 come in just below $1M

New Gtld domain sales for October 2023 come in just below $1M

tldinvestors.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Deceivers.com Appraised for $6,499

Deceivers.com Appraised for $6,499

domainersmagazine.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Afternic launches “bring your own sale” links that work with long term payments

Afternic launches “bring your own sale” links that work with long term payments

domainersmagazine.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

That’s a nice rollback, $46,000 to $135 on SsangYong.com

That’s a nice rollback, $46,000 to $135 on SsangYong.com

tldinvestors.com

Fri Oct 13 2023

Donald A. DiRosa

Donald A. DiRosa

domainersmagazine.com

Tue Oct 03 2023

Main.com

Main.com

domainersmagazine.com

Tue Oct 03 2023

Afternic Top 20 Keywords sold for June 2023

Afternic Top 20 Keywords sold for June 2023

thedomains.com

Mon Aug 28 2023

Ambre.com transacts publicly for a third time

Ambre.com transacts publicly for a third time

tldinvestors.com

Sun Aug 27 2023

Miss.org expires and goes for 4x what it sold for back in 2011

Miss.org expires and goes for 4x what it sold for back in 2011

tldinvestors.com

Thu Aug 10 2023

AI is tops in May at Afternic when it comes to top keywords sold

AI is tops in May at Afternic when it comes to top keywords sold

tldinvestors.com

Sat Jul 29 2023

Afternic to expedite payments

Afternic to expedite payments

tldinvestors.com

Wed Jul 19 2023

Lease to own option coming to Afternic

Lease to own option coming to Afternic

thedomains.com

Thu Jul 13 2023

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