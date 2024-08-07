DMARKET #3466 COMPANY RANKING

DMarket is an in-game item and NFTs trading platform, and technology for building metaverses. The first DMarket platform launched in 2018 to give game developers and players easy access to the multi-billion-dollar economy. Built on distributed ledger technology for transparent, secure transactions, the platform processes every operation in real-time using machine learning algorithms and AI-based predictions for pricing, demand, and availability. In August 2019 DMarket launched the full set of trading features, including per-item SEO, item store, pre-orders, challenges, and cross-game promotion. DMarket’s partners include Xsolla, Unity, 4A Games, GSC Game World, Playkey, Kiss Ltd., Tatem Games, Pantera Capital, and Latham & Watkins. Join DMarket team today!