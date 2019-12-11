Search icon
    SOURCERY.AI

    sourcery.ai
    -- employees
    light emoji
    Since n.d.

    COMPANY RANKING

    #10130
    Get the most recent info and news about sourcery.ai on HackerNoon, where 10k+ technologists publish stories for 4M+ monthly readers.

    SOURCERY.AI

    EVERGREEN INDEX #10130

    STORIES ABOUT SOURCERY.AI

    Article Thumbnail
    @valeriasbangert | Oct 19 2021 | hackernoon.com
    Software Will Mostly Write Itself in the Future
    Article Thumbnail
    @sourcerytim | May 19 2021 | hackernoon.com
    Best Practices for Setting Up the 'Perfect' Python Project
    Article Thumbnail
    @sourcerytim | Feb 09 2023 | hackernoon.com
    Tech Debt Calculation: Velocity-Based Vs. Issue-Based Vs. Quality-Based Measurements Explained
    Article Thumbnail
    @sourcerytim | Jul 15 2022 | hackernoon.com
    How Google’s Python Code Style Guide Can Help You Speed Your Engineering Team
    Article Thumbnail
    @sourcerytim | Mar 11 2022 | hackernoon.com
    Is Your Code Overly Complex?
    Article Thumbnail
    @sourcerytim | Mar 07 2021 | hackernoon.com
    10 Ways To Refactor Your Python Code
