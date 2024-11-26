ReadWrite
DEGATE

computer emoji
degate.com
ninja emoji
11-50 employees
light emoji
Since 2020

The safe, low-fee platform to buy, sell, and manage crypto assets across multiple chains. Makers trade for free.

DEGATE

HACKERNOON STORIES ON DEGATE

Article Thumbnail
hackernoon.com | Company of the Week | Dec 2 2024
Meet DeGate: HackerNoon Company of the Week
Article Thumbnail
hackernoon.com | HackerNoon Press Releases | Nov 20 2024
Degate Launches Cross-Chain Intent Trading: Trade Tokens Across Blockchains Seamlessly
Article Thumbnail
hackernoon.com | HackerNoon Writing Contests Announcements | Oct 31 2024
The #ethereum Writing Contest by DeGate & HackerNoon: Results Announcement 🎉
Article Thumbnail
hackernoon.com | DeGate | May 3 2023
DeGate DEX Launches Mainnet Beta: Trade Easy, Sleep Easy
Article Thumbnail
hackernoon.com | DeGate | Apr 25 2023
DeGate's ZK-Rollup DEX Initiates $1.11m Bug Bounty Program on Immunefi to Enhance Security Measure
Article Thumbnail
hackernoon.com | Slogging (Slack Blogging) | Sep 4 2024
Calling All Writers: Learn What The Ethereum Writing Contest Is All About
Article Thumbnail
hackernoon.com | DeGate | Jun 24 2024
The Sun and the Ether: Why Ethereum Has Already Won
Article Thumbnail
hackernoon.com | DeGate | Jul 27 2021
Zero-Knowledge Proofs: The Simplest Explanation on the Internet
