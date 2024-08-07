DBT LABS #2457 COMPANY RANKING

dbt Labs is on a mission to empower data practitioners to create and disseminate organizational knowledge. Since pioneering the practice of analytics engineering through the creation of dbt—the open source data transformation tool made for anyone that knows SQL—we've been fortunate to watch more than 5,000 companies use dbt to build faster and more reliable analytics workflows. dbt Labs also supports more than 1,000 customers using dbt Cloud, the centralized development experience for analysts and engineers alike to safely deploy, monitor, and investigate that code—all in one web-based UI.