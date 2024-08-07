CUEMATH
#2285 COMPANY RANKING
Founded in 2013 by Manan Khurma, Cuemath is an ed tech company focused on math learning for K-12 students. Our mission is to make the world’s children great at math, and create invincible problem-solvers who will go on to solve humanity's greatest problems. We're gearing up for a phase of growth and are looking for passionate folks who will help Cuemath nurture #1BillionMathMinds. Our proprietary tech platform, empathetic and customer-centric workforce, and dedicated teachers teaching the Cuemath way are integral to our success and growth plans. Our award-winning curriculum has been developed by experts from Harvard, Stanford, Cambridge and IIT. The Cuemath way has found resonance all over the world - our students come from over 70 countries and we are backed by marquee investors such as Alpha Wave, Sequoia, Lightrock, Manta Ray and Capital G. Our culture is built on six fundamental values - the pursuit of excellence, empathy, versatility, passion, integrity and fun. We believe in openness, meritocracy and fostering an environment that helps you build your best self.
2,457 emps
Since 2013
Worth 407M
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CUEMATH
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EVERGREEN INDEX #2285
Cuemath's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Tue Sep 06 2022 By Aisha Bello
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Mon Aug 01 2022 By Dmytro Semonov, Tech Journalist
Coding For The Generation Alpha: Should Our Kids Learn Java Or Python?
Fri Apr 09 2021 By Sunday Adenekan
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Tue Dec 26 2017 By Rohith Salim
Cuemath's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
EdTech Platform Cuemath Losses By 8.3% To ₹235 crore In FY23
msn.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Reserve Bank of India 'closely' watching high attrition at some private banks: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
zeebiz.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Edtech platform Cuemath's losses up, sales dips over 18%
zeebiz.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Ninjacart’s gross revenue crosses Rs 1,200 Cr in FY23
entrackr.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Cuemath’s revenue shrinks in FY23, losses go up
entrackr.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Flipkart revives its insurance game; Pine Labs' revenue jumps; losses balloon
yourstory.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Peak XV-backed edtech Cuemath's revenue drops 14% despite narrowing expenses
yourstory.com
Sun Oct 29 2023
Retail onion price up 57%; Centre steps up buffer onion sale to provide relief to consumers
zeebiz.com
Fri Oct 27 2023
Info Edge-owned Coding Ninjas’ revenue, loss surge 2X in FY23
entrackr.com
Mon Oct 23 2023
Physics Wallah plans to open offline counselling centres in 16 more cities
business-standard.com
Wed Oct 04 2023
Edtechs graduate to AI for better grades
thehindubusinessline.com
Sun Sep 24 2023
Unitus Ventures is now Capria India after uniting with US affiliate Capria Ventures
cnbctv18.com
Wed Sep 20 2023