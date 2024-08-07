CUEMATH #2285 COMPANY RANKING

Founded in 2013 by Manan Khurma, Cuemath is an ed tech company focused on math learning for K-12 students. Our mission is to make the world’s children great at math, and create invincible problem-solvers who will go on to solve humanity's greatest problems. We're gearing up for a phase of growth and are looking for passionate folks who will help Cuemath nurture #1BillionMathMinds. Our proprietary tech platform, empathetic and customer-centric workforce, and dedicated teachers teaching the Cuemath way are integral to our success and growth plans. Our award-winning curriculum has been developed by experts from Harvard, Stanford, Cambridge and IIT. The Cuemath way has found resonance all over the world - our students come from over 70 countries and we are backed by marquee investors such as Alpha Wave, Sequoia, Lightrock, Manta Ray and Capital G. Our culture is built on six fundamental values - the pursuit of excellence, empathy, versatility, passion, integrity and fun. We believe in openness, meritocracy and fostering an environment that helps you build your best self.