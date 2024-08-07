CUEMATH

#2285 COMPANY RANKING
Founded in 2013 by Manan Khurma, Cuemath is an ed tech company focused on math learning for K-12 students. Our mission is to make the world’s children great at math, and create invincible problem-solvers who will go on to solve humanity's greatest problems. We're gearing up for a phase of growth and are looking for passionate folks who will help Cuemath nurture #1BillionMathMinds. Our proprietary tech platform, empathetic and customer-centric workforce, and dedicated teachers teaching the Cuemath way are integral to our success and growth plans. Our award-winning curriculum has been developed by experts from Harvard, Stanford, Cambridge and IIT. The Cuemath way has found resonance all over the world - our students come from over 70 countries and we are backed by marquee investors such as Alpha Wave, Sequoia, Lightrock, Manta Ray and Capital G. Our culture is built on six fundamental values - the pursuit of excellence, empathy, versatility, passion, integrity and fun. We believe in openness, meritocracy and fostering an environment that helps you build your best self.
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cuemath.com
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2,457 emps
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Since 2013
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Worth 407M
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CUEMATH

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2285

Cuemath's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How to Use A/B Testing for Product Design Improvement

How to Use A/B Testing for Product Design Improvement

Tue Sep 06 2022 By Aisha Bello

How to Create a Converting Website for EdTech; An Analysis of 30 Landing Pages

How to Create a Converting Website for EdTech; An Analysis of 30 Landing Pages

Mon Aug 01 2022 By Dmytro Semonov, Tech Journalist

Coding For The Generation Alpha: Should Our Kids Learn Java Or Python?

Coding For The Generation Alpha: Should Our Kids Learn Java Or Python?

Fri Apr 09 2021 By Sunday Adenekan

Introducing The Crypto University

Introducing The Crypto University

Tue Dec 26 2017 By Rohith Salim

Cuemath's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
EdTech Platform Cuemath Losses By 8.3% To ₹235 crore In FY23

EdTech Platform Cuemath Losses By 8.3% To ₹235 crore In FY23

msn.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Reserve Bank of India 'closely' watching high attrition at some private banks: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India 'closely' watching high attrition at some private banks: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

zeebiz.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Edtech platform Cuemath's losses up, sales dips over 18%

Edtech platform Cuemath's losses up, sales dips over 18%

zeebiz.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Ninjacart’s gross revenue crosses Rs 1,200 Cr in FY23

Ninjacart’s gross revenue crosses Rs 1,200 Cr in FY23

entrackr.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Cuemath’s revenue shrinks in FY23, losses go up

Cuemath’s revenue shrinks in FY23, losses go up

entrackr.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Flipkart revives its insurance game; Pine Labs' revenue jumps; losses balloon

Flipkart revives its insurance game; Pine Labs' revenue jumps; losses balloon

yourstory.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Peak XV-backed edtech Cuemath's revenue drops 14% despite narrowing expenses

Peak XV-backed edtech Cuemath's revenue drops 14% despite narrowing expenses

yourstory.com

Sun Oct 29 2023

Retail onion price up 57%; Centre steps up buffer onion sale to provide relief to consumers

Retail onion price up 57%; Centre steps up buffer onion sale to provide relief to consumers

zeebiz.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

Info Edge-owned Coding Ninjas’ revenue, loss surge 2X in FY23

Info Edge-owned Coding Ninjas’ revenue, loss surge 2X in FY23

entrackr.com

Mon Oct 23 2023

Physics Wallah plans to open offline counselling centres in 16 more cities

Physics Wallah plans to open offline counselling centres in 16 more cities

business-standard.com

Wed Oct 04 2023

Edtechs graduate to AI for better grades

Edtechs graduate to AI for better grades

thehindubusinessline.com

Sun Sep 24 2023

Unitus Ventures is now Capria India after uniting with US affiliate Capria Ventures

Unitus Ventures is now Capria India after uniting with US affiliate Capria Ventures

cnbctv18.com

Wed Sep 20 2023

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