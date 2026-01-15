CRUSOE ENERGY SYSTEMS

Crusoe Energy Systems specializes in reducing natural gas flaring by converting stranded energy into power for modular data centers, supporting environmentally friendly computing solutions.
crusoeenergy.com
300 emps
Since 2018
Worth 505M
CRUSOE ENERGY SYSTEMS

Weekly AI Startup Funding: October 20-25, 2025

Tue Oct 28 2025 By AI Funding Tracker

From Hydro to Hashrate Derivatives: 5 Bitcoin Mining Trends to Watch Out For (Yes, AI’s Here Too)

Thu Jul 03 2025 By Michael Jerlis

Crypto Versus the Government

Tue Jun 06 2023 By BostonTrading.co

THE DUNG-BEETLES OF THE PAMPAS

Tue May 23 2023 By Jean-Henri Fabre

The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language Word-Study: WORD-STUDY

Thu Jul 21 2022 By Sherwin Cody

Trendyol Group-logo

Trendyol Group

trendyol.com

#2251 RANK
light emojiFounded
2016
money emojiWorth
16.5B
Growth
-1%

Impossible Foods-logo

Impossible Foods

impossiblefoods.com

#323 RANK
light emojiFounded
2011
money emojiWorth
7.5B

Ola Electric-logo

Ola Electric

olaelectric.com

#122 RANK
light emojiFounded
2017
money emojiWorth
7B
Growth
-1%

Ola Usa-logo

Ola Usa

ola-usa.com

#1578 RANK
light emojiFounded
2017
money emojiWorth
5.4B

Energy Solaris SRL-logo

Energy Solaris SRL

energysolaris.com

#3866 RANK
light emojiFounded
2013
money emojiWorth
3.4B
Carbon Health-logo

Carbon Health

carbonhealth.com

#531 RANK
light emojiFounded
2015
money emojiWorth
3.3B

