CREDIT KARMA
#1900 COMPANY RANKING
Credit Karma is focused on championing financial progress for over 110 million members in the U.S., Canada and U.K. While we're best known for pioneering free credit scores, our members turn to us for resources as they work toward their financial goals. This includes tools for credit and identity monitoring, credit card recommendations, shopping for loans (car, home and personal), and growing their savings* -- all for free. We’ve grown significantly through the years, adding more than 70 million members in the last five alone. We currently have more than 1,300 employees spread across offices in San Francisco, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Leeds, London and one coming soon to Oakland. Disrupting the financial industry is not an easy task. That’s why we know it’s one worth doing. Our core values of helpfulness, ownership, progress and empathy guide our work and our relationships. Championing financial progress for everyone is a big mission that requires passionate people working together to make a difference in the world. If you’re up for the task, we’d love to have you on our team. Check out our open positions: https://www.creditkarma.com/careers. *Banking services provided by MVB Bank, Inc., Member FDIC
2000-2100 emps
Since 2007
Worth 3.5B
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#1900Ranking Index(All Ranking)
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CREDIT KARMA (INTU)
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #1900
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