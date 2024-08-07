COUPANG

#1952 COMPANY RANKING
Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. It also performs operations and support services in China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
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coupang.com
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95,000 emps
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Since 2010
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Worth 56.8B
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COUPANG (CPNG)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1952

Coupang's stories on HackerNoon

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Coupang's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Coupang, Inc. - CPNG

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Coupang, Inc. - CPNG

wallstreet-online.de

Fri Feb 13 2026

Coupang 96 Hour Deadline Alert: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Coupang, Inc. - CPNG

Coupang 96 Hour Deadline Alert: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Coupang, Inc. - CPNG

businesswire.com

Fri Feb 13 2026

More US investors sue South Korean government over handling of Coupang data breach

More US investors sue South Korean government over handling of Coupang data breach

techcrunch.com

Thu Feb 12 2026

More investors join legal challenge against South Korea over Coupang data leak handling

More investors join legal challenge against South Korea over Coupang data leak handling

thestar.com.my

Thu Feb 12 2026

More investors join legal challenge against South Korea over Coupang data leak handling

More investors join legal challenge against South Korea over Coupang data leak handling

reuters.com

Wed Feb 11 2026

Probe on Coupang based on law without discrimination: Science minister

Probe on Coupang based on law without discrimination: Science minister

lokmattimes.com

Wed Feb 11 2026

Probe on Coupang based on law without discrimination: Science minister

Probe on Coupang based on law without discrimination: Science minister

lokmattimes.com

Wed Feb 11 2026

South Korea Spends Millions Lobbying U.S. Government While Unfairly Targeting American Tech Companies

South Korea Spends Millions Lobbying U.S. Government While Unfairly Targeting American Tech Companies

breitbart.com

Tue Feb 10 2026

South Korea blames Coupang data breach on management failure, not sophisticated attack

South Korea blames Coupang data breach on management failure, not sophisticated attack

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Tue Feb 10 2026

South Korea says Coupang must address security loopholes in probe of data breach

South Korea says Coupang must address security loopholes in probe of data breach

thestar.com.my

Tue Feb 10 2026

Coupang issues new notice to customers regarding data breach

Coupang issues new notice to customers regarding data breach

europesays.com

Sun Dec 07 2025

Coupang issues revised notice citing 'data breach,' no signs of secondary damage

Coupang issues revised notice citing 'data breach,' no signs of secondary damage

lokmattimes.com

Sun Dec 07 2025

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