COINLIST
#2957 COMPANY RANKING
CoinList's mission is to accelerate the advancement of blockchain technology. We do this by finding the best emerging blockchain projects and helping them succeed. We have become the global leader in new token issuance, helping blue chip projects like Filecoin, Solana, Celo, Algorand, Dapper, and others connect with hundreds of thousands of new token holders. And we now support the full lifecycle of crypto investment, from token sales through token distribution, trading, lending, and crypto-specific services such as staking and access to decentralized-finance opportunities. CoinList users trade and store Bitcoin, Ether, and many other popular crypto assets through our full-service exchange, CoinList Pro, mobile apps and CoinList.co, while also getting access to the best new tokens before they list on other exchanges. Our customers include validators, miners, founders, CEOs, crypto funds, bitcoin OGs, as well as a broad array of crypto enthusiasts. Unlike other centralized crypto finance platforms, we're not here to just build a bank or a brokerage. We're building the platform for people who are passionate about moving crypto forward. ❗️ Attention Job Applicants: Please beware of phishing attacks and CoinList recruiting impersonators during this time of heightened interest. We will never ask you to pass KYC, create any accounts, or send funds to any wallet address as part of the recruiting process. Thank you and we look forward to reviewing your application.
99 emps
Since 2017
Worth 1.5B
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COINLIST
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EVERGREEN INDEX #2957
CoinList's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
A Hidden Crypto Goldmine: CoinList Token Sales
Wed Jun 16 2021 By Noam Levenson
Hako
Sun Apr 07 2019 By David Richard Holtz
Decentralized Governance and the Future of Tokenized Assets with Andy Bromberg
Mon Jan 19 1970 By Hackernoon
tea Token Furthers Its Availability On CoinList To Launch Open-Source Reward Economy For The AI Era
Thu Sep 25 2025 By BTCWire
Arcium Partners With CoinList To Launch Fully Unlocked Community Round,Empowering Users From Day One
Mon Mar 24 2025 By BTCWire
U2U Network - The First DePIN Project To Launch Growth Campaign On CoinList In Q4 2024
Tue Nov 19 2024 By Chainwire
Primex Finance Announces Community Rewards Campaign With CoinList
Mon Apr 08 2024 By BTCWire
CoinList To Host The MASA Token Public Sale As It Launches The World’s Personal Data Network
Tue Feb 20 2024 By Chainwire
How SocialFi Crowdfunding is Replacing VCs in Crypto: Interview with SeedList Co-Founder
Thu Aug 21 2025 By Adewale Opeyemi
Enso's $5M Community Round: Are You Part of the Next Wave of Decentralized Innovation?
Tue Jun 17 2025 By Ishan Pandey
How to Create Plugins From Scratch in Coze: CoinGecko Case Study
Wed Oct 23 2024 By killua
Sui Launches ‘SuiHub Dubai’, Its First Global Hub To Drive Web3 Innovation
Tue Oct 22 2024 By Chainwire
CoinList's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
CoinList Survey of Testnet Participants Shines Light on How Incentivized Testnets Should Be Shaped
finance.yahoo.com
Thu Oct 26 2023
CoinList Survey of Testnet Participants Shines Light on How Incentivized Testnets Should Be Shaped
prnewswire.co.uk
Thu Oct 26 2023
Blockchain Adoption: CoinList Survey Provides Insights on How Incentivized Testnets Should Be Implemented
crowdfundinsider.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
CoinList Introduces Staking Fund, Enabling US Accredited Investors to Earn Returns on Digital Assets
crowdfundinsider.com
Mon Oct 16 2023
Bitcoin Price Shoots to $28,000 amid High Whale Activity, Altcoins Join Party
coinspeaker.com
Mon Oct 16 2023
MAS Gives Initial Approval for Upbit to Operate in Singapore
coinspeaker.com
Mon Oct 16 2023
Ripple Executive and Community Slam Charles Hoskinson Over ETHgate Comments
cryptonews.com
Fri Oct 13 2023
Landmark Ruling: Chinese Court Rejects Crypto Lending Again
cryptonews.com
Fri Oct 13 2023
Everlodge (ELDG) Boasts Enormous Growth, While Chainlink (LINK) and Monero (XMR) Try To Regain Momentum
cryptonews.com
Fri Oct 13 2023
CoinList Introduces Crypto Staking for Accredited Investors in US
coinspeaker.com
Fri Oct 13 2023
CoinList launches multi-chain staking fund for U.S. accredited investors
theblock.co
Thu Oct 12 2023
CoinList Releases Survey of Top Crypto Predictions for 2022
coindesk.com
Mon Oct 09 2023