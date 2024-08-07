COINLIST #2957 COMPANY RANKING

CoinList's mission is to accelerate the advancement of blockchain technology. We do this by finding the best emerging blockchain projects and helping them succeed. We have become the global leader in new token issuance, helping blue chip projects like Filecoin, Solana, Celo, Algorand, Dapper, and others connect with hundreds of thousands of new token holders. And we now support the full lifecycle of crypto investment, from token sales through token distribution, trading, lending, and crypto-specific services such as staking and access to decentralized-finance opportunities. CoinList users trade and store Bitcoin, Ether, and many other popular crypto assets through our full-service exchange, CoinList Pro, mobile apps and CoinList.co, while also getting access to the best new tokens before they list on other exchanges. Our customers include validators, miners, founders, CEOs, crypto funds, bitcoin OGs, as well as a broad array of crypto enthusiasts. Unlike other centralized crypto finance platforms, we're not here to just build a bank or a brokerage. We're building the platform for people who are passionate about moving crypto forward. ❗️ Attention Job Applicants: Please beware of phishing attacks and CoinList recruiting impersonators during this time of heightened interest. We will never ask you to pass KYC, create any accounts, or send funds to any wallet address as part of the recruiting process. Thank you and we look forward to reviewing your application.