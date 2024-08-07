COINLIST

#2957 COMPANY RANKING
CoinList's mission is to accelerate the advancement of blockchain technology. We do this by finding the best emerging blockchain projects and helping them succeed. We have become the global leader in new token issuance, helping blue chip projects like Filecoin, Solana, Celo, Algorand, Dapper, and others connect with hundreds of thousands of new token holders. And we now support the full lifecycle of crypto investment, from token sales through token distribution, trading, lending, and crypto-specific services such as staking and access to decentralized-finance opportunities. CoinList users trade and store Bitcoin, Ether, and many other popular crypto assets through our full-service exchange, CoinList Pro, mobile apps and CoinList.co, while also getting access to the best new tokens before they list on other exchanges. Our customers include validators, miners, founders, CEOs, crypto funds, bitcoin OGs, as well as a broad array of crypto enthusiasts. Unlike other centralized crypto finance platforms, we're not here to just build a bank or a brokerage. We're building the platform for people who are passionate about moving crypto forward. ❗️ Attention Job Applicants: Please beware of phishing attacks and CoinList recruiting impersonators during this time of heightened interest. We will never ask you to pass KYC, create any accounts, or send funds to any wallet address as part of the recruiting process. Thank you and we look forward to reviewing your application.
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coinlist.co
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99 emps
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Since 2017
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Worth 1.5B
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#blockchain#defi#investing
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COINLIST

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CoinList's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
A Hidden Crypto Goldmine: CoinList Token Sales

A Hidden Crypto Goldmine: CoinList Token Sales

Wed Jun 16 2021 By Noam Levenson

Hako

Hako

Sun Apr 07 2019 By David Richard Holtz

Decentralized Governance and the Future of Tokenized Assets with Andy Bromberg

Decentralized Governance and the Future of Tokenized Assets with Andy Bromberg

Mon Jan 19 1970 By Hackernoon

tea Token Furthers Its Availability On CoinList To Launch Open-Source Reward Economy For The AI Era

tea Token Furthers Its Availability On CoinList To Launch Open-Source Reward Economy For The AI Era

Thu Sep 25 2025 By BTCWire

Arcium Partners With CoinList To Launch Fully Unlocked Community Round,Empowering Users From Day One

Arcium Partners With CoinList To Launch Fully Unlocked Community Round,Empowering Users From Day One

Mon Mar 24 2025 By BTCWire

U2U Network - The First DePIN Project To Launch Growth Campaign On CoinList In Q4 2024

U2U Network - The First DePIN Project To Launch Growth Campaign On CoinList In Q4 2024

Tue Nov 19 2024 By Chainwire

Primex Finance Announces Community Rewards Campaign With CoinList

Primex Finance Announces Community Rewards Campaign With CoinList

Mon Apr 08 2024 By BTCWire

CoinList To Host The MASA Token Public Sale As It Launches The World’s Personal Data Network

CoinList To Host The MASA Token Public Sale As It Launches The World’s Personal Data Network

Tue Feb 20 2024 By Chainwire

How SocialFi Crowdfunding is Replacing VCs in Crypto: Interview with SeedList Co-Founder

How SocialFi Crowdfunding is Replacing VCs in Crypto: Interview with SeedList Co-Founder

Thu Aug 21 2025 By Adewale Opeyemi

Enso's $5M Community Round: Are You Part of the Next Wave of Decentralized Innovation?

Enso's $5M Community Round: Are You Part of the Next Wave of Decentralized Innovation?

Tue Jun 17 2025 By Ishan Pandey

How to Create Plugins From Scratch in Coze: CoinGecko Case Study

How to Create Plugins From Scratch in Coze: CoinGecko Case Study

Wed Oct 23 2024 By killua

Sui Launches ‘SuiHub Dubai’, Its First Global Hub To Drive Web3 Innovation

Sui Launches ‘SuiHub Dubai’, Its First Global Hub To Drive Web3 Innovation

Tue Oct 22 2024 By Chainwire

CoinList's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
CoinList Survey of Testnet Participants Shines Light on How Incentivized Testnets Should Be Shaped

CoinList Survey of Testnet Participants Shines Light on How Incentivized Testnets Should Be Shaped

finance.yahoo.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

CoinList Survey of Testnet Participants Shines Light on How Incentivized Testnets Should Be Shaped

CoinList Survey of Testnet Participants Shines Light on How Incentivized Testnets Should Be Shaped

prnewswire.co.uk

Thu Oct 26 2023

Blockchain Adoption: CoinList Survey Provides Insights on How Incentivized Testnets Should Be Implemented

Blockchain Adoption: CoinList Survey Provides Insights on How Incentivized Testnets Should Be Implemented

crowdfundinsider.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

CoinList Introduces Staking Fund, Enabling US Accredited Investors to Earn Returns on Digital Assets

CoinList Introduces Staking Fund, Enabling US Accredited Investors to Earn Returns on Digital Assets

crowdfundinsider.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

Bitcoin Price Shoots to $28,000 amid High Whale Activity, Altcoins Join Party

Bitcoin Price Shoots to $28,000 amid High Whale Activity, Altcoins Join Party

coinspeaker.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

MAS Gives Initial Approval for Upbit to Operate in Singapore

MAS Gives Initial Approval for Upbit to Operate in Singapore

coinspeaker.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

Ripple Executive and Community Slam Charles Hoskinson Over ETHgate Comments

Ripple Executive and Community Slam Charles Hoskinson Over ETHgate Comments

cryptonews.com

Fri Oct 13 2023

Landmark Ruling: Chinese Court Rejects Crypto Lending Again

Landmark Ruling: Chinese Court Rejects Crypto Lending Again

cryptonews.com

Fri Oct 13 2023

Everlodge (ELDG) Boasts Enormous Growth, While Chainlink (LINK) and Monero (XMR) Try To Regain Momentum

Everlodge (ELDG) Boasts Enormous Growth, While Chainlink (LINK) and Monero (XMR) Try To Regain Momentum

cryptonews.com

Fri Oct 13 2023

CoinList Introduces Crypto Staking for Accredited Investors in US

CoinList Introduces Crypto Staking for Accredited Investors in US

coinspeaker.com

Fri Oct 13 2023

CoinList launches multi-chain staking fund for U.S. accredited investors

CoinList launches multi-chain staking fund for U.S. accredited investors

theblock.co

Thu Oct 12 2023

CoinList Releases Survey of Top Crypto Predictions for 2022

CoinList Releases Survey of Top Crypto Predictions for 2022

coindesk.com

Mon Oct 09 2023

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