CLASSMARKER PTY

#7710 COMPANY RANKING
ClassMarker has been creating, facilitating and grading online exams for a vast range of global customers since 2006. Our wealth of online testing experience, instant test results and easy-to-use quiz interface sets us apart as the leading online testing service provider, benefiting everyone from large corporations to private tutors. Our hosted online testing & quiz maker service caters for all your assessment needs while remaining easy-to-use. ClassMarker works across all common web browsers, operating systems and smart devices including: * Windows, Macintosh, Linux, ChromeOS/Chromebook * Internet Explorer, FireFox, Chrome, Safari, Opera * iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Android ClassMarker is used by Businesses and Educators worldwide. Our Quiz interface provides 12 translated languages and growing. With Customer support provided 7 days a week, please get in touch if you have any questions.
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classmarker.com
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1-100 employees emps
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Since 2006
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CLASSMARKER PTY

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EVERGREEN INDEX #7710

ClassMarker Pty's latest news & mentions

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