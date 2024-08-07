CLASSMARKER PTY
#7710 COMPANY RANKING
ClassMarker has been creating, facilitating and grading online exams for a vast range of global customers since 2006. Our wealth of online testing experience, instant test results and easy-to-use quiz interface sets us apart as the leading online testing service provider, benefiting everyone from large corporations to private tutors. Our hosted online testing & quiz maker service caters for all your assessment needs while remaining easy-to-use. ClassMarker works across all common web browsers, operating systems and smart devices including: * Windows, Macintosh, Linux, ChromeOS/Chromebook * Internet Explorer, FireFox, Chrome, Safari, Opera * iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Android ClassMarker is used by Businesses and Educators worldwide. Our Quiz interface provides 12 translated languages and growing. With Customer support provided 7 days a week, please get in touch if you have any questions.
1-100 employees emps
Since 2006
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CLASSMARKER PTY
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EVERGREEN INDEX #7710
ClassMarker Pty's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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