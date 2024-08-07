CARVANA CO.

#408 COMPANY RANKING
Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices. Carvana Co. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
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carvana.com
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17,400 emps
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Since 2012
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Worth 74.2B
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CARVANA CO. (CVNA)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #408

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Carvana Co.'s latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Carvana (CVNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Carvana (CVNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

msn.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

$CVNA: Car Retailer Carvana Entering Short Term Support Area

$CVNA: Car Retailer Carvana Entering Short Term Support Area

theglobeandmail.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

$CVNA: Car Retailer Carvana Entering Short Term Support Area

$CVNA: Car Retailer Carvana Entering Short Term Support Area

theglobeandmail.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Carvana Announces Investor Tour at its Haines City Florida Inspection and Reconditioning Center

Carvana Announces Investor Tour at its Haines City Florida Inspection and Reconditioning Center

tmcnet.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Is Carvana a Buy Now?

Is Carvana a Buy Now?

fool.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

Hertz Misses Quarterly Profit Estimates as Its Fleet Costs Rise

Hertz Misses Quarterly Profit Estimates as Its Fleet Costs Rise

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Thu Oct 26 2023

Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Carvana Co. (CVNA) to a Neutral from an Outperform

Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Carvana Co. (CVNA) to a Neutral from an Outperform

knoxdaily.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

Real-Time Update: Carvana Co. (CVNA) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

Real-Time Update: Carvana Co. (CVNA) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

newsheater.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

Is Trending Stock Carvana Co. (CVNA) a Buy Now?

Is Trending Stock Carvana Co. (CVNA) a Buy Now?

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Tue Oct 24 2023

Is Trending Stock Carvana Co. (CVNA) a Buy Now?

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Tue Oct 24 2023

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The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amazon.com, Carvana, Cars.com, Groupon and Rover Group

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Tue Oct 24 2023

Zacks.com featured highlights Uber, NVIDIA and Carvana

Zacks.com featured highlights Uber, NVIDIA and Carvana

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