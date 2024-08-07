CARVANA CO.
#408 COMPANY RANKING
Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices. Carvana Co. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
17,400 emps
Since 2012
Worth 74.2B
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#408Ranking Index(All Ranking)
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CARVANA CO. (CVNA)
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #408
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Carvana Co.'s latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Carvana (CVNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
msn.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
$CVNA: Car Retailer Carvana Entering Short Term Support Area
theglobeandmail.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
$CVNA: Car Retailer Carvana Entering Short Term Support Area
theglobeandmail.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Carvana Announces Investor Tour at its Haines City Florida Inspection and Reconditioning Center
tmcnet.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Is Carvana a Buy Now?
fool.com
Fri Oct 27 2023
Hertz Misses Quarterly Profit Estimates as Its Fleet Costs Rise
bnnbloomberg.ca
Thu Oct 26 2023
Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Carvana Co. (CVNA) to a Neutral from an Outperform
knoxdaily.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
Real-Time Update: Carvana Co. (CVNA) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data
newsheater.com
Tue Oct 24 2023
Is Trending Stock Carvana Co. (CVNA) a Buy Now?
msn.com
Tue Oct 24 2023
Is Trending Stock Carvana Co. (CVNA) a Buy Now?
finance.yahoo.com
Tue Oct 24 2023
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amazon.com, Carvana, Cars.com, Groupon and Rover Group
finance.yahoo.com
Tue Oct 24 2023
Zacks.com featured highlights Uber, NVIDIA and Carvana
finance.yahoo.com
Mon Oct 23 2023