CALLUNA PHARMA
#7494 COMPANY RANKING
Calluna Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company formed in 2023 through the merger of Oxitope Pharma and Arxx Therapeutics. The company focuses on developing novel therapeutics for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases by leveraging the body's innate immune system.
0 emps
Since 2023
Claim This Company
#7494Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Coming Soon
0%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
CALLUNA PHARMA
5D1M6Mmax