CALLUNA PHARMA

#7494 COMPANY RANKING
Calluna Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company formed in 2023 through the merger of Oxitope Pharma and Arxx Therapeutics. The company focuses on developing novel therapeutics for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases by leveraging the body's innate immune system.
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callunapharma.com
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Since 2023
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#software-development#business-development#healthcare-tech
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CALLUNA PHARMA

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EVERGREEN INDEX #7494

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