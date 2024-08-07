BUGCROWD

#2438 COMPANY RANKING
Bugcrowd is the leading provider of crowdsourced cybersecurity solutions purpose-built to secure the digitally connected world. Today’s enterprise demands a proactive approach to cybersecurity—and Bugcrowd offers the only solution that orchestrates data, technology, and human intelligence to expose blind spots. The Bugcrowd Security Knowledge Platform™ enables businesses to do everything possible to protect their organization, reputation and customers with products like Bug Bounty, Pen Testing-as-a-Service, and more. Based in San Francisco, Bugcrowd is backed by Blackbird Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Industry Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, Rally Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. See Security Differently™ at Bugcrowd.com
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bugcrowd.com
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3.4K emps
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Since 2012
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Worth 1B
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BUGCROWD

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2438

Bugcrowd's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Our Investment in Bugcrowd

Our Investment in Bugcrowd

Mon Sep 26 2016 By Bucky Moore

What Every E-Commerce Brand Should Know About Prompt Injection Attacks

What Every E-Commerce Brand Should Know About Prompt Injection Attacks

Tue Oct 28 2025 By MattLeads

Inside the Mind of Shahzaib Shah: The Ethical Hacker Redefining Cyber Defense

Inside the Mind of Shahzaib Shah: The Ethical Hacker Redefining Cyber Defense

Thu Jun 19 2025 By YYNEWS

Becoming a Bug Bounty Hunter: A Beginner's Guide

Becoming a Bug Bounty Hunter: A Beginner's Guide

Tue Apr 15 2025 By Pawan Jaiswal

Are Cybersecurity Degrees Worth the Cost?

Are Cybersecurity Degrees Worth the Cost?

Sat Apr 12 2025 By Pawan Jaiswal

Previously Undisclosed Flaw Let Hackers Hijack Millions of Systems Through Innocent-Looking Files

Previously Undisclosed Flaw Let Hackers Hijack Millions of Systems Through Innocent-Looking Files

Tue Jan 28 2025 By Fikri Azhar

Developer Side-Hustles: 5 Practical Ways to Monetize Your Coding Skills

Developer Side-Hustles: 5 Practical Ways to Monetize Your Coding Skills

Tue Dec 19 2023 By Baptiste Fernandez

You are Not Learning Alone: a Structured Guide for Cybersecurity Beginners

You are Not Learning Alone: a Structured Guide for Cybersecurity Beginners

Sat Nov 11 2023 By Davide Carmeci

248 Stories To Learn About Cyber Threats

248 Stories To Learn About Cyber Threats

Mon Nov 06 2023 By Learn Repo

58 Stories To Learn About Vulnerabilities

58 Stories To Learn About Vulnerabilities

Wed Sep 06 2023 By Learn Repo

Cybersecurity Job Hunting, Pen-Testing Study Plans, and Certifications on a Budget

Cybersecurity Job Hunting, Pen-Testing Study Plans, and Certifications on a Budget

Wed Aug 30 2023 By Security by Accident

What Is the Vulnerability Rating Taxonomy (VRT)?

What Is the Vulnerability Rating Taxonomy (VRT)?

Thu Jan 12 2023 By Chris Ray

Bugcrowd's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Bugcrowd partners with Least Authority for security boost

Bugcrowd partners with Least Authority for security boost

securitybrief.asia

Wed Nov 20 2024

New Cybersecurity Warning As 1,000 Elite Hackers Embrace AI

New Cybersecurity Warning As 1,000 Elite Hackers Embrace AI

forbes.com

Tue Oct 22 2024

New Cybersecurity Warning As 1,000 Elite Hackers Embrace AI

New Cybersecurity Warning As 1,000 Elite Hackers Embrace AI

forbes.com

Mon Oct 21 2024

Bug bounty leader Bugcrowd reaches $1 billion valuation with latest funding

Bug bounty leader Bugcrowd reaches $1 billion valuation with latest funding

venturebeat.com

Mon Feb 12 2024

Bugcrowd snaps up $102M for a 'bug bounty' security platform that taps 500K+ hackers

Bugcrowd snaps up $102M for a 'bug bounty' security platform that taps 500K+ hackers

techcrunch.com

Mon Feb 12 2024

Bugcrowd raises $102 million from General Catalyst, others

Bugcrowd raises $102 million from General Catalyst, others

investing.com

Sun Feb 11 2024

Google launches AI bug bounty program as organizations plan to study risks

Google launches AI bug bounty program as organizations plan to study risks

scmagazine.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

Dave Gerry, CEO of Bugcrowd

Dave Gerry, CEO of Bugcrowd

enterprisetimes.co.uk

Fri Oct 13 2023

Bugcrowd experiences continual customer growth

Bugcrowd experiences continual customer growth

enterprisetimes.co.uk

Thu Oct 12 2023

A conversation with Klient

A conversation with Klient

enterprisetimes.co.uk

Wed Oct 11 2023

Bugcrowd Announces Rapid Growth of Customer Base Year Over Year

Bugcrowd Announces Rapid Growth of Customer Base Year Over Year

finance.yahoo.com

Tue Oct 10 2023

Bugcrowd Announces Rapid Growth of Customer Base Year Over Year

Bugcrowd Announces Rapid Growth of Customer Base Year Over Year

benzinga.com

Tue Oct 10 2023

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