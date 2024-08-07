BUGCROWD #2438 COMPANY RANKING

Bugcrowd is the leading provider of crowdsourced cybersecurity solutions purpose-built to secure the digitally connected world. Today’s enterprise demands a proactive approach to cybersecurity—and Bugcrowd offers the only solution that orchestrates data, technology, and human intelligence to expose blind spots. The Bugcrowd Security Knowledge Platform™ enables businesses to do everything possible to protect their organization, reputation and customers with products like Bug Bounty, Pen Testing-as-a-Service, and more. Based in San Francisco, Bugcrowd is backed by Blackbird Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Industry Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, Rally Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. See Security Differently™ at Bugcrowd.com