BUGCROWD
3.4K emps
Since 2012
Worth 1B
- Company Ranking
BUGCROWD
EVERGREEN INDEX #2438
Bugcrowd's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Our Investment in Bugcrowd
Mon Sep 26 2016 By Bucky Moore
What Every E-Commerce Brand Should Know About Prompt Injection Attacks
Tue Oct 28 2025 By MattLeads
Inside the Mind of Shahzaib Shah: The Ethical Hacker Redefining Cyber Defense
Thu Jun 19 2025 By YYNEWS
Becoming a Bug Bounty Hunter: A Beginner's Guide
Tue Apr 15 2025 By Pawan Jaiswal
Are Cybersecurity Degrees Worth the Cost?
Sat Apr 12 2025 By Pawan Jaiswal
Previously Undisclosed Flaw Let Hackers Hijack Millions of Systems Through Innocent-Looking Files
Tue Jan 28 2025 By Fikri Azhar
Developer Side-Hustles: 5 Practical Ways to Monetize Your Coding Skills
Tue Dec 19 2023 By Baptiste Fernandez
You are Not Learning Alone: a Structured Guide for Cybersecurity Beginners
Sat Nov 11 2023 By Davide Carmeci
248 Stories To Learn About Cyber Threats
Mon Nov 06 2023 By Learn Repo
58 Stories To Learn About Vulnerabilities
Wed Sep 06 2023 By Learn Repo
Cybersecurity Job Hunting, Pen-Testing Study Plans, and Certifications on a Budget
Wed Aug 30 2023 By Security by Accident
What Is the Vulnerability Rating Taxonomy (VRT)?
Thu Jan 12 2023 By Chris Ray
Bugcrowd's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Bugcrowd partners with Least Authority for security boost
securitybrief.asia
Wed Nov 20 2024
New Cybersecurity Warning As 1,000 Elite Hackers Embrace AI
forbes.com
Tue Oct 22 2024
New Cybersecurity Warning As 1,000 Elite Hackers Embrace AI
forbes.com
Mon Oct 21 2024
Bug bounty leader Bugcrowd reaches $1 billion valuation with latest funding
venturebeat.com
Mon Feb 12 2024
Bugcrowd snaps up $102M for a 'bug bounty' security platform that taps 500K+ hackers
techcrunch.com
Mon Feb 12 2024
Bugcrowd raises $102 million from General Catalyst, others
investing.com
Sun Feb 11 2024
Google launches AI bug bounty program as organizations plan to study risks
scmagazine.com
Fri Oct 27 2023
Dave Gerry, CEO of Bugcrowd
enterprisetimes.co.uk
Fri Oct 13 2023
Bugcrowd experiences continual customer growth
enterprisetimes.co.uk
Thu Oct 12 2023
A conversation with Klient
enterprisetimes.co.uk
Wed Oct 11 2023
Bugcrowd Announces Rapid Growth of Customer Base Year Over Year
finance.yahoo.com
Tue Oct 10 2023
Bugcrowd Announces Rapid Growth of Customer Base Year Over Year
benzinga.com
Tue Oct 10 2023