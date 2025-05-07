108 reads

Hack Your App Before Hackers Do: 2025's Mobile Pentesting Playbook

by Pawan JaiswalMay 7th, 2025
Mobile apps are omnipresent—from social media and enterprise to payment wallets. But most are still open to attack.

Mobile apps are omnipresent—from social media and enterprise to payment wallets. But most are still open to attack. This handbook is your step-by-step tutorial on pentesting mobile apps in 2025 with code snippets, tool instructions, and advice.

Tools Setup

Below is a quick Android (Linux/macOS) setup:

# Install ADB (Android Debug Bridge)
sudo apt install android-tools-adb

# Install MobSF (in a virtual environment)
git clone https://github.com/MobSF/Mobile-Security-Framework-MobSF.git
cd Mobile-Security-Framework-MobSF
./setup.sh

To decompile an Android APK:

# Use JADX
jadx openexploit.apk -d outputfolder

# Use APKTool
apktool d openexploit.apk -o decompiled

To capture HTTPS traffic (make sure Burp Suite is installed)


Prefer watching instead of reading? Here’s a quick video guide


Information Gathering

Simple reconnaissance on an APK file:

# Show APK permissions
aapt dump permissions openexploit.apk

# Analyze the manifest
unzip -p openexploit.apk AndroidManifest.xml

Check for:

  • android:debuggable="true"
  • Exported activities, services, and receivers.

Static Analysis

Decompile and read the source code for hardcoded secrets:

# Using JADX
jadx-gui openexploit.apk

Look for:

String apiKey = "openexploit_api_key";

Scan res/values/strings.xml, assets/, and .so native libraries for secrets.

Dynamic Analysis

Intercept API calls:

Use Burp Suite and manipulate app traffic. Set your proxy and monitor requests. Look for JWTs, session cookies, API parameters.

Bypass SSL Pinning using Frida:

# Android SSL pinning bypass (Frida script)
frida -U -n com.target.openexploit -l frida-ssl-bypass.js

Sample code snippet of frida-ssl-bypass.js:

Java.perform(function () {
  var X509TrustManager = Java.use('javax.net.ssl.X509TrustManager');
  var SSLContext = Java.use('javax.net.ssl.SSLContext');

  var TrustManager = Java.registerClass({
    name: 'org.wooyun.TrustManager',
    implements: [X509TrustManager],
    methods: {
      checkClientTrusted: function () {},
      checkServerTrusted: function () {},
      getAcceptedIssuers: function () { return []; }
    }
  });

  var TrustManagers = [TrustManager.$new()];
  var SSLContextInit = SSLContext.init;
  SSLContext.init.implementation = function (keyManager, trustManager, secureRandom) {
    SSLContextInit.call(this, keyManager, TrustManagers, secureRandom);
  };
});

API Testing

Utilize Burp Suite to fuzz and test API security.

Bypass authentication:

POST /api/user/profile HTTP/1.2
Host: www.openexploit.in
Authorization: Bearer [XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX]
  • Try expired authentication tokens
  • Remove token and validate if the endpoint still works
  • Try Insure Direct Object Reference(changind IDs)

Use Curl for API testing:

curl -X GET https://api.openexploit.in/user/123 \
     -H "Authorization: Bearer authtoken-xxx-xx-xxx-xxx"

See if you are able to:

  • View other user data
  • Change roles
  • Initiate admin endpoints

Local Data Storage Analysis

Pull data from Android emulator/device:

# List app packages
adb shell pm list packages

# Pull openexploit app data (only if rooted)
adb root
adb shell
cd /data/data/com.target.openexploit/

Check these:

  • shared_prefs/ – does any.xml contain credentials?

  • databases/ – dump SQLite DBs using sqlite3:

    sqlite3 openexploit.db sqlite> .tables sqlite> SELECT * FROM users;

Reverse Engineering and Code Injection

Inject into runtime using Frida + Objection.

# Install Objection
pip install objection

# Bypass root detection
objection -g com.target.openexploit explore

# Inside the shell
android root disable

Hooking methods using Frida:

Java.perform(function () {
  var Login = Java.use("com.app.login.LoginActivity");
  Login.checkCredentials.implementation = function (user, pass) {
    console.log("User: " + user + ", Pass: " + pass);
    return true;  // force login success
  };
});

Reporting

Write an organized report in OWASP MASVS standards. Here is a sample report format:


Title: Hardcoded API Key in Source Code
Risk: High
Affected Component: openexploit.apk > MainActivity.java
Proof: String apiKey = "XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX";
Impact: Exposed API key can permit unauthorized API calls.
Recommendation: Place API keys in a secure backend. Never store secrets in app code.


You can use tools such as Dradis or Faraday to document findings.

Mobile Common Vulnerabilities

  • Insecure Storage
  • SSL Pinning
  • API Authentication
  • Exported Components
  • Hardcoded Secrets
  • Debuggable Builds
  • Code Injection

Resource Reference

  • OWASP MASVS & MSTG
  • Frida
  • Mobile Security Testing Guide GitHub
  • Android Pentesting Cheat Sheet
  • TryHackMe

Conclusion

Mobile app pentesting in 2025 is an most demanding skill for ethical hackers and security engineers. As digital identity moves towards mobile-based, AI-empowered apps, and sophisticated APIs, finding weaknesses is more critical than ever before.


Begin small. Practice testing test apps. And always have legal consent prior to testing live apps.


