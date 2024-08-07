BRIGHTFI SERVICES #2102 COMPANY RANKING

BrightFi Services provides a cloud-based banking platform designed to help banks and credit unions modernize their digital offerings and expand their reach. They offer a "Banking as a Service" (BaaS) solution, enabling institutions to quickly configure, test, and deploy new digital products at a lower cost and faster pace than traditional methods. This includes features like mobile banking, account management, and transaction services, all within a secure and scalable platform.