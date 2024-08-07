BRIGHTFI SERVICES

#2102 COMPANY RANKING
BrightFi Services provides a cloud-based banking platform designed to help banks and credit unions modernize their digital offerings and expand their reach. They offer a "Banking as a Service" (BaaS) solution, enabling institutions to quickly configure, test, and deploy new digital products at a lower cost and faster pace than traditional methods. This includes features like mobile banking, account management, and transaction services, all within a secure and scalable platform.
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brightfi-services-staging.webflow.io
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51-200 emps
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Since 2020
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#cloud-computing#business-development#analytics
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BRIGHTFI SERVICES

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2102

Brightfi Services's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Brightfi Services's latest news & mentions

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