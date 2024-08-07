BRANCH

#1761 COMPANY RANKING
At Branch, we’re transforming how brands and users interact across digital platforms. Our mobile marketing and deep linking solutions are trusted to deliver seamless experiences that increase ROI, decrease wasted spend, and eliminate siloed attribution. By integrating Branch technology into core marketing channels including apps, web, email, social media, search, and paid ads, leading brands are driving higher-value conversions than ever before. We power mobile links, attribution, and measurement for more than 3 billion monthly users and have been selected by over 100,000 apps since 2014, including Adobe, BuzzFeed, Yelp, and many more, and are working on exciting new ways to improve discovery in the mobile ecosystem. Branch has raised more than $667M from investors such as NEA, Founders Fund, and Playground Ventures and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and with offices around the globe.
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branch.io
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500 emps
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Since 2014
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Worth 4B
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BRANCH

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1761

Branch's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
See the first commit of a GitHub repository in a matter of seconds

See the first commit of a GitHub repository in a matter of seconds

Sun Nov 04 2018 By Fatos Morina

Git for Conversations: ChatGPT5 Debuts "Branch in a New Chat"

Git for Conversations: ChatGPT5 Debuts "Branch in a New Chat"

Thu Sep 18 2025 By Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models

How to Show Local Branches in Git

How to Show Local Branches in Git

Thu Jun 19 2025 By Montasser Mossallem

HyperHuman Ablation Study: Optimal Expert Branch Design for Improved Image Generation

HyperHuman Ablation Study: Optimal Expert Branch Design for Improved Image Generation

Sun Nov 24 2024 By Homology Technology FTW

Quantum Pair State Transfer on Isomorphic Branches

Quantum Pair State Transfer on Isomorphic Branches

Wed Jun 19 2024 By Isomorphism

Go With the CI/CD Flow: Using Heroku Flow With Gitflow Branching

Go With the CI/CD Flow: Using Heroku Flow With Gitflow Branching

Wed May 08 2024 By Tyler Hawkins

Unlocking IaC Part 5: What Is Git Branching?

Unlocking IaC Part 5: What Is Git Branching?

Thu Apr 11 2024 By Chris Ray

Genetic Composition of Supercritical Branching Populations: Acknowledgements & References

Genetic Composition of Supercritical Branching Populations: Acknowledgements & References

Thu Mar 21 2024 By Mutation Technology Publications

Genetic Composition of Supercritical Branching:Abstract & Introduction and Presentation of the Model

Genetic Composition of Supercritical Branching:Abstract & Introduction and Presentation of the Model

Thu Mar 21 2024 By Mutation Technology Publications

Decoherence, Branching, and the Born Rule in a Mixed-State Everettian Multiverse: Conclusion

Decoherence, Branching, and the Born Rule in a Mixed-State Everettian Multiverse: Conclusion

Tue Feb 20 2024 By Multiverse Theory: as real as the movies make it out to be

Decoherence and Branching in a Mixed-State Everettian Multiverse

Decoherence and Branching in a Mixed-State Everettian Multiverse

Tue Feb 20 2024 By Multiverse Theory: as real as the movies make it out to be

Decoherence, Branching, and the Born Rule in a Mixed-State Everettian Multiverse

Decoherence, Branching, and the Born Rule in a Mixed-State Everettian Multiverse

Tue Feb 20 2024 By Multiverse Theory: as real as the movies make it out to be

Branch's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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