BRANCH #1761 COMPANY RANKING

At Branch, we’re transforming how brands and users interact across digital platforms. Our mobile marketing and deep linking solutions are trusted to deliver seamless experiences that increase ROI, decrease wasted spend, and eliminate siloed attribution. By integrating Branch technology into core marketing channels including apps, web, email, social media, search, and paid ads, leading brands are driving higher-value conversions than ever before. We power mobile links, attribution, and measurement for more than 3 billion monthly users and have been selected by over 100,000 apps since 2014, including Adobe, BuzzFeed, Yelp, and many more, and are working on exciting new ways to improve discovery in the mobile ecosystem. Branch has raised more than $667M from investors such as NEA, Founders Fund, and Playground Ventures and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and with offices around the globe.