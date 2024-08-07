BOTIM
#2281 COMPANY RANKING
BOTIM is developed by Algento, a private American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, California that designs, develops and sells mobile products and services. Our core businesses are comprised of communication technologies, cloud computing, digital media and gaming. Our world-class research and product development teams have established Algento as a global leader in mobile communication solutions. We believe in making communication easier and more accessible to all by envisioning a future where our products touch and connect every single person around the globe.
11-50 emps
Since 2018
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- Company Ranking
BOTIM
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EVERGREEN INDEX #2281
Botim's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Mon Jan 21 2019 By Soumik Sur
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Wed Mar 21 2018 By Daoud Clarke
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Tue May 20 2025 By Andrew Rakhubov
Hacktivists Take on Misinformation in a New Internet Age
Wed May 07 2025 By Hacktivist
Censorship, Free Speech, and the Aftermath of the KIWI FARMS Disruption
Wed Apr 30 2025 By Deplatform
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Thu Mar 20 2025 By SeaTunnel
Botim's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Stay Connected in the UAE: Discover 5 Best Video Calling Apps
indiatvnews.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Saudi investments make up 80% of RAED Ventures portfolio, says CEO
alkhaleejtoday.co
Fri Oct 27 2023
Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index ends week in red
alkhaleejtoday.co
Thu Oct 26 2023
Saudi Arabia has the grandest tech vision of any nation, says top executive
alkhaleejtoday.co
Thu Oct 26 2023
Riyadh’s green coverage set to reach 9% with planting of 7m trees
alkhaleejtoday.co
Thu Oct 26 2023
How Much Does It Cost to Build A Messenger App Like Botim?
octalsoftware.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
UAE: Astra Tech's BOTIM records over $354mln transactions via PayBy in 4 months
zawya.com
Fri Oct 20 2023
Mozn and UAE-based Astra Tech partner to fortify Fintech security via AI-capabilities
zawya.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
Astra Tech's Botim Joins Hands with Emirates Red Crescent to Provide Urgent Relief for Gaza
menafn.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
Astra Tech’s Botim & IME to streamline Nepalese expats’ remittances
ibsintelligence.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
Astra Tech's Botim joins hands with Emirates Red Crescent to provide urgent relief for Gaza
zawya.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
Astra Tech partners with IME Nepal to introduce secure remittance services through Botim Ultra app
arabianbusiness.com
Wed Oct 18 2023