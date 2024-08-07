BOTIM

#2281 COMPANY RANKING
BOTIM is developed by Algento, a private American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, California that designs, develops and sells mobile products and services. Our core businesses are comprised of communication technologies, cloud computing, digital media and gaming. Our world-class research and product development teams have established Algento as a global leader in mobile communication solutions. We believe in making communication easier and more accessible to all by envisioning a future where our products touch and connect every single person around the globe.
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botim.me
ninja emoji
11-50 emps
light emoji
Since 2018
#messaging-communications#software-development#media-production
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BOTIM

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2281

Botim's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Enabling BDX On-Ramp and Off-Ramp to Onboard the Next Billion Crypto Users

Enabling BDX On-Ramp and Off-Ramp to Onboard the Next Billion Crypto Users

Fri Mar 27 2026 By Beldex

Taming LLMs with Langchain + Langgraph

Taming LLMs with Langchain + Langgraph

Fri Sep 27 2024 By postovalov

Using the Events API to Build a Slack Bot

Using the Events API to Build a Slack Bot

Mon Jul 18 2022 By Andrew Zhuravlev

Top 5 Video Chat Apps of 2020

Top 5 Video Chat Apps of 2020

Thu May 28 2020 By Saima

How to Build a ChatOps-Bot with Slack and Kubernetes

How to Build a ChatOps-Bot with Slack and Kubernetes

Thu Apr 16 2020 By Alexander Kainz

3 Lessons I Learned while Trading on the 24/7 Crypto Market

3 Lessons I Learned while Trading on the 24/7 Crypto Market

Fri Jul 26 2019 By noprofile

Deploying a Node.js Twitter Bot on AWS Lambda using Webpack

Deploying a Node.js Twitter Bot on AWS Lambda using Webpack

Mon Jan 21 2019 By Soumik Sur

Three AI technologies that could make chatbots intelligent

Three AI technologies that could make chatbots intelligent

Wed Mar 21 2018 By Daoud Clarke

No Tool Could Handle Our Load‑Testing Framework for Games—So We Built Swarm

No Tool Could Handle Our Load‑Testing Framework for Games—So We Built Swarm

Tue May 20 2025 By Andrew Rakhubov

Hacktivists Take on Misinformation in a New Internet Age

Hacktivists Take on Misinformation in a New Internet Age

Wed May 07 2025 By Hacktivist

Censorship, Free Speech, and the Aftermath of the KIWI FARMS Disruption

Censorship, Free Speech, and the Aftermath of the KIWI FARMS Disruption

Wed Apr 30 2025 By Deplatform

Stop Wasting Time on Broken Data Syncs—Here’s How to Do It Right with Apache SeaTunnel

Stop Wasting Time on Broken Data Syncs—Here’s How to Do It Right with Apache SeaTunnel

Thu Mar 20 2025 By SeaTunnel

Botim's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Stay Connected in the UAE: Discover 5 Best Video Calling Apps

Stay Connected in the UAE: Discover 5 Best Video Calling Apps

indiatvnews.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Saudi investments make up 80% of RAED Ventures portfolio, says CEO

Saudi investments make up 80% of RAED Ventures portfolio, says CEO

alkhaleejtoday.co

Fri Oct 27 2023

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index ends week in red

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index ends week in red

alkhaleejtoday.co

Thu Oct 26 2023

Saudi Arabia has the grandest tech vision of any nation, says top executive

Saudi Arabia has the grandest tech vision of any nation, says top executive

alkhaleejtoday.co

Thu Oct 26 2023

Riyadh’s green coverage set to reach 9% with planting of 7m trees

Riyadh’s green coverage set to reach 9% with planting of 7m trees

alkhaleejtoday.co

Thu Oct 26 2023

How Much Does It Cost to Build A Messenger App Like Botim?

How Much Does It Cost to Build A Messenger App Like Botim?

octalsoftware.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

UAE: Astra Tech's BOTIM records over $354mln transactions via PayBy in 4 months

UAE: Astra Tech's BOTIM records over $354mln transactions via PayBy in 4 months

zawya.com

Fri Oct 20 2023

Mozn and UAE-based Astra Tech partner to fortify Fintech security via AI-capabilities

Mozn and UAE-based Astra Tech partner to fortify Fintech security via AI-capabilities

zawya.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

Astra Tech's Botim Joins Hands with Emirates Red Crescent to Provide Urgent Relief for Gaza

Astra Tech's Botim Joins Hands with Emirates Red Crescent to Provide Urgent Relief for Gaza

menafn.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

Astra Tech’s Botim & IME to streamline Nepalese expats’ remittances

Astra Tech’s Botim & IME to streamline Nepalese expats’ remittances

ibsintelligence.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Astra Tech's Botim joins hands with Emirates Red Crescent to provide urgent relief for Gaza

Astra Tech's Botim joins hands with Emirates Red Crescent to provide urgent relief for Gaza

zawya.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Astra Tech partners with IME Nepal to introduce secure remittance services through Botim Ultra app

Astra Tech partners with IME Nepal to introduce secure remittance services through Botim Ultra app

arabianbusiness.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

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