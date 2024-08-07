BOTIM #2281 COMPANY RANKING

BOTIM is developed by Algento, a private American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, California that designs, develops and sells mobile products and services. Our core businesses are comprised of communication technologies, cloud computing, digital media and gaming. Our world-class research and product development teams have established Algento as a global leader in mobile communication solutions. We believe in making communication easier and more accessible to all by envisioning a future where our products touch and connect every single person around the globe.