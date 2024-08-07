BANXA
#2143 COMPANY RANKING
Banxa's mission is to accelerate the world to Web3 with its leading global on-and-off ramp solution. Through its extensive network of local payment solutions paired with the required crypto licences, Banxa gives its partners and projects access to global audiences with less friction and higher conversions. Banxa has a global team of Web3 natives - with operating headquarters in the USA, Europe and APAC regions. Banxa is a financial technology platform - Banxa is not a bank / authorised deposit taking institution.
51-200 emps
Since 2014
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BANXA (BNXA.V)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #2143
Banxa's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
What the Banxa and Bancor crypto-to-fiat gateway integration means for you
Sat Jun 19 2021 By Stewart Rogers
Polimec Announces Integration With Banxa, Simplifying Web3 Fundraising On Polkadot With Fiat Payment
Fri Oct 18 2024 By Chainwire
Educational Byte: How to Buy Crypto for the First Time
Thu Jun 26 2025 By Obyte
Common Launches First Privacy Web App With Subsecond Proving Times For Arbitrum And Aleph Zero EVM
Tue Apr 29 2025 By Chainwire
XRP Gains Momentum Toward $5 Amid SEC Appeal Challenges, BYDFi Stays Investor Favorite
Fri Jan 17 2025 By Chainwire
BYDFi Launches Innovative Perpetual Contract Copy Trading Feature, Welcomes Global Traders To Join
Mon Jan 13 2025 By Chainwire
BYDFi Joins CODE VASP, Advancing Regulatory Efforts In Korea
Mon Dec 16 2024 By Chainwire
Clearpool Revolutionizes DeFi Lending with Credit Vaults on Avalanche
Wed Apr 03 2024 By Ishan Pandey
Most Secure Crypto Exchanges To Use In 2024
Thu Mar 28 2024 By Ishan Pandey
Meet Changelly, the Leading Global Crypto Exchange Platform for Secure and Instant Swaps
Tue Mar 26 2024 By Changelly
Sui Blasts Into DeFi Top 10 As TVL Surges Above $430M
Tue Jan 30 2024 By Chainwire
A Crypto User’s Guide to Self-Custody
Wed Jan 03 2024 By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Banxa's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Hong Kong-based crypto platform OSL shares jump on Canadian acquisition
theglobeandmail.com
Mon Jun 30 2025
Polkadot Partners with Banxa and Polimec to Simplify Web3 Investments
cointrust.com
Fri Oct 18 2024
Banxa Integration Brings Seamless, Low-Cost Fiat On-Ramps to Sui, Off-Ramps Coming Soon
techstartups.com
Mon Jan 29 2024
CDPQ to buy power transmission network in Brazil in deal valued at up to $108.5M
barrietoday.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
BANXA future ‘looking bright’ following C$6 million raise
proactiveinvestors.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Carré Noir Bucharest (Publicis Groupe Romania) Announces New Leadership Team
lbbonline.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Calabria, ?1.5 Billion for sustainable and digital transition from Confindustria and Intesa Sanpaolo
lelezard.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Iccrea Banca enjoys late burst of covered bond demand
globalcapital.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Calabria, €1.5 Billion for Sustainable and Digital Transition from Confindustria and Intesa Sanpaolo
koreabizwire.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
2023 Giro d'Italia generated €2 billion of direct and indirect revenue
cyclingnews.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Europe midday: Stocks jump as easing inflation raises hopes of ECB rate cut
sharecast.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Intesa Sanpaolo takes over First Bank Romania from US fund J.C. Flowers
romania-insider.com
Tue Oct 31 2023