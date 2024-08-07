BANXA #2143 COMPANY RANKING

Banxa's mission is to accelerate the world to Web3 with its leading global on-and-off ramp solution. Through its extensive network of local payment solutions paired with the required crypto licences, Banxa gives its partners and projects access to global audiences with less friction and higher conversions. Banxa has a global team of Web3 natives - with operating headquarters in the USA, Europe and APAC regions. Banxa is a financial technology platform - Banxa is not a bank / authorised deposit taking institution.