BANXA

#2143 COMPANY RANKING
Banxa's mission is to accelerate the world to Web3 with its leading global on-and-off ramp solution. Through its extensive network of local payment solutions paired with the required crypto licences, Banxa gives its partners and projects access to global audiences with less friction and higher conversions. Banxa has a global team of Web3 natives - with operating headquarters in the USA, Europe and APAC regions. Banxa is a financial technology platform - Banxa is not a bank / authorised deposit taking institution.
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banxa.com
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51-200 emps
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Since 2014
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BANXA (BNXA.V)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2143

Banxa's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
What the Banxa and Bancor crypto-to-fiat gateway integration means for you

What the Banxa and Bancor crypto-to-fiat gateway integration means for you

Sat Jun 19 2021 By Stewart Rogers

Polimec Announces Integration With Banxa, Simplifying Web3 Fundraising On Polkadot With Fiat Payment

Polimec Announces Integration With Banxa, Simplifying Web3 Fundraising On Polkadot With Fiat Payment

Fri Oct 18 2024 By Chainwire

Educational Byte: How to Buy Crypto for the First Time

Educational Byte: How to Buy Crypto for the First Time

Thu Jun 26 2025 By Obyte

Common Launches First Privacy Web App With Subsecond Proving Times For Arbitrum And Aleph Zero EVM

Common Launches First Privacy Web App With Subsecond Proving Times For Arbitrum And Aleph Zero EVM

Tue Apr 29 2025 By Chainwire

XRP Gains Momentum Toward $5 Amid SEC Appeal Challenges, BYDFi Stays Investor Favorite

XRP Gains Momentum Toward $5 Amid SEC Appeal Challenges, BYDFi Stays Investor Favorite

Fri Jan 17 2025 By Chainwire

BYDFi Launches Innovative Perpetual Contract Copy Trading Feature, Welcomes Global Traders To Join

BYDFi Launches Innovative Perpetual Contract Copy Trading Feature, Welcomes Global Traders To Join

Mon Jan 13 2025 By Chainwire

BYDFi Joins CODE VASP, Advancing Regulatory Efforts In Korea

BYDFi Joins CODE VASP, Advancing Regulatory Efforts In Korea

Mon Dec 16 2024 By Chainwire

Clearpool Revolutionizes DeFi Lending with Credit Vaults on Avalanche

Clearpool Revolutionizes DeFi Lending with Credit Vaults on Avalanche

Wed Apr 03 2024 By Ishan Pandey

Most Secure Crypto Exchanges To Use In 2024

Most Secure Crypto Exchanges To Use In 2024

Thu Mar 28 2024 By Ishan Pandey

Meet Changelly, the Leading Global Crypto Exchange Platform for Secure and Instant Swaps

Meet Changelly, the Leading Global Crypto Exchange Platform for Secure and Instant Swaps

Tue Mar 26 2024 By Changelly

Sui Blasts Into DeFi Top 10 As TVL Surges Above $430M

Sui Blasts Into DeFi Top 10 As TVL Surges Above $430M

Tue Jan 30 2024 By Chainwire

A Crypto User’s Guide to Self-Custody

A Crypto User’s Guide to Self-Custody

Wed Jan 03 2024 By Boluwatife Adeyemi

Banxa's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Hong Kong-based crypto platform OSL shares jump on Canadian acquisition

Hong Kong-based crypto platform OSL shares jump on Canadian acquisition

theglobeandmail.com

Mon Jun 30 2025

Polkadot Partners with Banxa and Polimec to Simplify Web3 Investments

Polkadot Partners with Banxa and Polimec to Simplify Web3 Investments

cointrust.com

Fri Oct 18 2024

Banxa Integration Brings Seamless, Low-Cost Fiat On-Ramps to Sui, Off-Ramps Coming Soon

Banxa Integration Brings Seamless, Low-Cost Fiat On-Ramps to Sui, Off-Ramps Coming Soon

techstartups.com

Mon Jan 29 2024

CDPQ to buy power transmission network in Brazil in deal valued at up to $108.5M

CDPQ to buy power transmission network in Brazil in deal valued at up to $108.5M

barrietoday.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

BANXA future ‘looking bright’ following C$6 million raise

BANXA future ‘looking bright’ following C$6 million raise

proactiveinvestors.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Carré Noir Bucharest (Publicis Groupe Romania) Announces New Leadership Team

Carré Noir Bucharest (Publicis Groupe Romania) Announces New Leadership Team

lbbonline.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Calabria, ?1.5 Billion for sustainable and digital transition from Confindustria and Intesa Sanpaolo

Calabria, ?1.5 Billion for sustainable and digital transition from Confindustria and Intesa Sanpaolo

lelezard.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Iccrea Banca enjoys late burst of covered bond demand

Iccrea Banca enjoys late burst of covered bond demand

globalcapital.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Calabria, €1.5 Billion for Sustainable and Digital Transition from Confindustria and Intesa Sanpaolo

Calabria, €1.5 Billion for Sustainable and Digital Transition from Confindustria and Intesa Sanpaolo

koreabizwire.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

2023 Giro d'Italia generated €2 billion of direct and indirect revenue

2023 Giro d'Italia generated €2 billion of direct and indirect revenue

cyclingnews.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Europe midday: Stocks jump as easing inflation raises hopes of ECB rate cut

Europe midday: Stocks jump as easing inflation raises hopes of ECB rate cut

sharecast.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Intesa Sanpaolo takes over First Bank Romania from US fund J.C. Flowers

Intesa Sanpaolo takes over First Bank Romania from US fund J.C. Flowers

romania-insider.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

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