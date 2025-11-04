BOSTON METAL

Boston Metal is a technology company pioneering Molten Oxide Electrolysis (MOE) to produce emissions-free steel and recover valuable metals from mining waste, aiming to revolutionize the metals industry with sustainable solutions.
bostonmetal.com
350 emps
Since 2013
Worth 370M
#climatetech#renewable-energy#manufacturing
Boston Metal's Related Companies

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Trendyol Group-logo

Trendyol Group

trendyol.com

#992 RANK
light emojiFounded
2016
money emojiWorth
16.5B

Impossible Foods-logo

Impossible Foods

impossiblefoods.com

#1028 RANK
light emojiFounded
2011
money emojiWorth
7.5B

Ola Electric-logo

Ola Electric

olaelectric.com

#547 RANK
light emojiFounded
2017
money emojiWorth
7B

Ola Usa-logo

Ola Usa

ola-usa.com

#1695 RANK
light emojiFounded
2017
money emojiWorth
5.4B
Growth
-1%

Energy Solaris SRL-logo

Energy Solaris SRL

energysolaris.com

#1822 RANK
light emojiFounded
2013
money emojiWorth
3.4B
Carbon Health-logo

Carbon Health

carbonhealth.com

#1072 RANK
light emojiFounded
2015
money emojiWorth
3.3B

