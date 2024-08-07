BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE #173 COMPANY RANKING

“Blue Bottle is coffee and people. Not necessarily in that order.” —James Freeman, Founder In our eyes, coffee’s main purpose is to be delicious. We go to great lengths to source, roast, taste, and prepare coffee so our guests can enjoy it at peak deliciousness. We know that good coffee depends on strong community. We work directly with farmers around the world to source our coffees as sustainably and ethically as we can. We hire team members who are dedicated to creating beautiful experiences with coffee. From the farm to the cafe, our coffee is handled by people who care.