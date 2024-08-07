CAKEWALK BY BANDLAB

#1100 COMPANY RANKING
With a lineage of over 30 years of music software innovation, Cakewalk is a world leading developer of powerful and easy to use products for music creation and recording, including award-winning digital audio workstations, innovative virtual instruments and plug-in's. Since BandLab Technologies' acquisition of Cakewalk in 2018, Cakewalk by BandLab is now completely free. Millions of musicians worldwide—including Grammy® and Emmy®-winning producers, composers, sound designers, and engineers—use Cakewalk products daily to produce audio for the professional music, film, broadcast, and video game industries.
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bandlab.com
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447 emps
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Since 1987
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Worth 425M
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CAKEWALK BY BANDLAB

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1100

Cakewalk by BandLab's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Nancy Pelosi evicted from her private office in the Capitol by interim House speaker

Nancy Pelosi evicted from her private office in the Capitol by interim House speaker

foxnews.com

Sun Oct 29 2023

Death by Time Builder

Death by Time Builder

flyingmag.com

Fri Oct 20 2023

Universal and BandLab announce alliance around AI

Universal and BandLab announce alliance around AI

completemusicupdate.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

Universal Music Group, BandLab Technologies Join Forces for Artists’ Rights Against AI

Universal Music Group, BandLab Technologies Join Forces for Artists’ Rights Against AI

econotimes.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

The Best Car Phone Mount

The Best Car Phone Mount

nytimes.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

UMG and Bandlab Form Strategic Relationship On Artificial Intelligence (AI)

UMG and Bandlab Form Strategic Relationship On Artificial Intelligence (AI)

musicconnection.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

Universal Music, BandLab Technologies team up to protect artist rights amid rising AI use

Universal Music, BandLab Technologies team up to protect artist rights amid rising AI use

msn.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

BandLab Technologies & Universal Music Group Announce AI Partnership

BandLab Technologies & Universal Music Group Announce AI Partnership

celebrityaccess.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Universal Music, BandLab team up to protect artist rights amid rising AI use

Universal Music, BandLab team up to protect artist rights amid rising AI use

kdal610.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Universal Music, BandLab team up to protect artist rights amid rising AI use

Universal Music, BandLab team up to protect artist rights amid rising AI use

kfgo.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Universal Music and Bandlab Unveil AI Partnership Intended to Protect Artist Rights

Universal Music and Bandlab Unveil AI Partnership Intended to Protect Artist Rights

msn.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Universal Music strikes ‘first-of-its-kind’ strategic AI partnership with BandLab Technologies

Universal Music strikes ‘first-of-its-kind’ strategic AI partnership with BandLab Technologies

musicbusinessworldwide.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

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