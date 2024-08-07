CAKEWALK BY BANDLAB #1100 COMPANY RANKING

With a lineage of over 30 years of music software innovation, Cakewalk is a world leading developer of powerful and easy to use products for music creation and recording, including award-winning digital audio workstations, innovative virtual instruments and plug-in's. Since BandLab Technologies' acquisition of Cakewalk in 2018, Cakewalk by BandLab is now completely free. Millions of musicians worldwide—including Grammy® and Emmy®-winning producers, composers, sound designers, and engineers—use Cakewalk products daily to produce audio for the professional music, film, broadcast, and video game industries.