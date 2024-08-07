CAKEWALK BY BANDLAB
#1100 COMPANY RANKING
With a lineage of over 30 years of music software innovation, Cakewalk is a world leading developer of powerful and easy to use products for music creation and recording, including award-winning digital audio workstations, innovative virtual instruments and plug-in's. Since BandLab Technologies' acquisition of Cakewalk in 2018, Cakewalk by BandLab is now completely free. Millions of musicians worldwide—including Grammy® and Emmy®-winning producers, composers, sound designers, and engineers—use Cakewalk products daily to produce audio for the professional music, film, broadcast, and video game industries.
447 emps
Since 1987
Worth 425M
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CAKEWALK BY BANDLAB
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1100
Cakewalk by BandLab's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Nancy Pelosi evicted from her private office in the Capitol by interim House speaker
foxnews.com
Sun Oct 29 2023
Death by Time Builder
flyingmag.com
Fri Oct 20 2023
Universal and BandLab announce alliance around AI
completemusicupdate.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
Universal Music Group, BandLab Technologies Join Forces for Artists’ Rights Against AI
econotimes.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
The Best Car Phone Mount
nytimes.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
UMG and Bandlab Form Strategic Relationship On Artificial Intelligence (AI)
musicconnection.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
Universal Music, BandLab Technologies team up to protect artist rights amid rising AI use
msn.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
BandLab Technologies & Universal Music Group Announce AI Partnership
celebrityaccess.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
Universal Music, BandLab team up to protect artist rights amid rising AI use
kdal610.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
Universal Music, BandLab team up to protect artist rights amid rising AI use
kfgo.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
Universal Music and Bandlab Unveil AI Partnership Intended to Protect Artist Rights
msn.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
Universal Music strikes ‘first-of-its-kind’ strategic AI partnership with BandLab Technologies
musicbusinessworldwide.com
Wed Oct 18 2023