AUTOSCOUT24 #14115 COMPANY RANKING

We spark connections to move the world. As the largest pan-European online car market with around 1.5 million listings and more than 43,000 car dealer partners AutoScout24 offers inspiring solutions and empowering services. We amaze our customers by delivering real values. At AutoScout24, users can find, finance, buy, subscribe, lease and sell used as well as new cars. AutoScout24 smyle, our latest innovation, enables you to buy used cars entirely online and have them delivered right to your doorstep. Fully financed, insured, and registered – ready to drive! Think big, stay curious, take ownership: over 600 AutoScouts in 6 key markets are driving growth, all while moving, working and winning together. We foster a respectful and supportive environment that embodies diversity. AutoScout24 is committed to making the internet a safer place. We are one of the founding members of the initiative "Sicherer Autokauf im Internet” (Initiative for Safe Car Purchasing Online). With around 50 million downloads, the AutoScout24 app was awarded the best, most customer-friendly app by Focus-Money (FOCUS-MONEY study "Kundenfreundliche Apps", issue (15/21).