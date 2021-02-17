DeOldify can Colorize your Black & White Photos with Full Photorealistic Renders

I explain Artificial Intelligence terms and news to non-experts.
DeOldify is a technique to colorize and restore old black and white images or even film footage. It was developed and is still getting updated by only one person, Jason Antic. It is now the state-of-the-art way to colorize black and white images. Best of all, everything is open-sourced!
this ai can colorize and restore old
black and white images and even film
footage
this method is called de-aldefy and
works on pretty much
any picture if you don't believe me you
can even try it yourself for free as i
will show in the video
but first let's see how it works and
more amazing results to convince you to
try it
the aldephi is a technique to colorize
and restore
old black and white images or even film
footage
it was developed and is still getting
updated by only one person
jason antique it is now the
state-of-the-art way to colorize black
and white images
and everything is open sourced but we
will get back to this in a bit
first let's see how he achieved that it
uses a new type of gun training method
called nogan that he developed himself
to solve the main problems that appeared
when training using a normal
adversarial network architecture
composed of a discriminator and a
generator
typically gun training works by both
training the discriminator and generator
at the same time
where the generator starts by being
completely random
and improves over time to fool the
discriminator
which tries to tell if the image is
generated or real
if this was just completely abstract to
you i invite you to watch the video i
made about cans
in the upper right corner right now and
linked in the description
before continuing this video his new
method
which he calls the nogan provides the
same benefits of this usual gun training
while having to spend way less time
training the gan architecture
which is typically pretty heavy in
computation time
instead he pre-trains the generator to
make it already more powerful
fast and reliable using a regular loss
function
this is done by training the generator
like a regular deep networks
architecture
such as resnet that way the model is
already pretty good at colorizing an
image
before training the complete gan
architecture
then it only needs a short amount of
this typical generator discriminator
gan training to optimize the realism of
the generated pictures
gaussian noise is also randomly applied
to images to generate
fake noise during training this is a
type of data augmentation that can be
performed on the training images to
improve the results and resistance
to noisy inputs using the same technique
as style transfer where the noise will
be the style of the image we want to
copy
and can be applied more or less to the
transformation
the whole architecture uses a basic
resnet backbone
on a u-net where the generator network
in the gun training
is the unet architecture right now
there is no complete explanation of how
this works
but the author is currently working on a
paper about
the aldephi where he will further
investigate
why and how his technique previously
found only by trials and errors
work you can find three things in the
description of the video
at first there's the github link with a
complete detailed explanation of the
technique and even google collab
tutorials
to use it yourself just look at how
simple this is
you can just run the few sections enter
the link of your image
and run it
then you can find a free api on deep ai
using dl defy where you can simply click
and try yourself
finally the third link is the most
advanced version of the aldify if you
are looking for the best results
it is on myheritage's website and is
paid to use
let's just take a minute to see how it
works on old movies before ending this
video
you better get on the job some of the
kids may be up this afternoon
oh jack we can get along without
dragging those young kids up here oh why
don't you button up your lip
you're always squawking about something
you got more static on the radio
