ATERA
#3039 COMPANY RANKING
Atera provides an all-in-one RMM and PSA platform for IT professionals. From Remote Monitoring and Management, to Remote Access, Helpdesk, Billing, and Reporting, Atera offers all the next-level features you wished for in one place. IT automation rules, shared script library, and exclusive patch management software take care of all the busywork so you can step up and shape the future of IT. Atera has operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.atera.com
363 emps
Since 2014
Worth 500M
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ATERA
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #3039
Atera's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Atera's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
The 2024 Honda Pioneer Lineup Gets a Camo Option
msn.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Atera Builders lead north conference of MPBA Season 2
msn.com
Mon Oct 23 2023
Singapore startup and scientists make clean water production more affordable for developing nations
filtsep.com
Tue Oct 10 2023
Get Inspired: Five Microsoft partners using generative AI to enhance productivity
msn.com
Tue Oct 10 2023
Affordable water purification system for developing nations
ntu.edu.sg
Tue Oct 10 2023
Singapore start-up Atera Water, NTU Singapore and SIT to make large-scale clean water production more affordable for developing nations
alphagalileo.org
Tue Oct 03 2023
S’pore researchers develop affordable large-scale water treatment system for developing nations
straitstimes.com
Tue Oct 03 2023
Singapore start-up Atera Water, NTU Singapore and SIT to make large-scale clean water production more affordable for developing nations
eurekalert.org
Tue Oct 03 2023
Atera Partners with Microsoft to Launch AI-Powered IT, a Disruptive New Industry Category in IT Management Software
finance.yahoo.com
Thu Sep 28 2023
Atera Partners with Microsoft to Launch AI-Powered IT, a Disruptive New Industry Category in IT Management Software
benzinga.com
Thu Sep 28 2023
What comes after AIOps? Atera says it’s AI powered IT (AIT)
venturebeat.com
Thu Sep 28 2023
New Sphynx encryptor used in ALPHV/BlackCat attacks against Azure Storage
scmagazine.com
Mon Sep 18 2023