APPTRONIK
#3376 COMPANY RANKING
Apptronik is a human-centered robotics company specializing in AI-powered humanoid robots designed to work alongside humans in industries such as manufacturing and logistics. Founded in 2016 as a spinout from the University of Texas at Austin's Human Centered Robotics Lab, the company has developed multiple robotic systems, including the NASA Valkyrie, leading to the creation of Apollo, their advanced humanoid robot.
170 emps
Since 2016
Worth 5.3B
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APPTRONIK
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EVERGREEN INDEX #3376
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