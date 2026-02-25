APPTRONIK

#3376 COMPANY RANKING
Apptronik is a human-centered robotics company specializing in AI-powered humanoid robots designed to work alongside humans in industries such as manufacturing and logistics. Founded in 2016 as a spinout from the University of Texas at Austin's Human Centered Robotics Lab, the company has developed multiple robotic systems, including the NASA Valkyrie, leading to the creation of Apollo, their advanced humanoid robot.
computer emoji
apptronik.com
ninja emoji
170 emps
light emoji
Since 2016
money emoji
Worth 5.3B
twitter social iconyoutube social iconinstagram social iconlinkedin social iconfacebook social icon
#robotics#automation#ai-wrappers
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUTRelated Companies
Claim This Company
#3376
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
7%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
7
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

APPTRONIK

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #3376

Apptronik's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Nvidia Promises 40x Hopper Performance in Blackwell Unveil at GTC 2025

Nvidia Promises 40x Hopper Performance in Blackwell Unveil at GTC 2025

Mon Mar 24 2025 By This Week in AI Engineering

Project GR00T and Its Ambition to Influence Robotics

Project GR00T and Its Ambition to Influence Robotics

Tue Mar 19 2024 By Allan Grain

Artificial Intelligence is the Future, and It's Already Here

Artificial Intelligence is the Future, and It's Already Here

Tue Jan 03 2023 By eva

The Shift in the Winds for Poland’s Space Scene

The Shift in the Winds for Poland’s Space Scene

Sun Nov 14 2021 By Monica Hernandez

Apptronik's Related Companies

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Skydio-logo

Skydio

skydio.com

#10421 RANK
light emojiFounded
2014
money emojiWorth
2.2B

Teamworks-logo

Teamworks

teamworks.com

#13300 RANK
light emojiFounded
2004
money emojiWorth
1.2B

Torc-logo

Torc

torc.dev

#8336 RANK
light emojiFounded
2005
money emojiWorth
1B

Semios-logo

Semios

semios.ai

#7571 RANK
light emojiFounded
2010
money emojiWorth
790M

Hylio-logo

Hylio

hyl.io

#6510 RANK
light emojiFounded
2015
money emojiWorth
150M

Diligent Robotics-logo

Diligent Robotics

diligentrobots.com

#12107 RANK
light emojiFounded
2017
money emojiWorth
150M

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About Apptronik

avatar

Apptronik WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!