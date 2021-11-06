AI, Robotics, and the Future of Healthcare

There is no doubt that AI and Robotics are making human life more manageable. The way these technologies are helping mankind is beyond our imagination. The Waldo robots are being used by many of the top hospitals to perform surgeries. IBM Watson has an accuracy rate of 99% in diagnosing cancer and another endoscopic system from Japan can detect colon cancer, although the accuracy rate is 86%. AI is now used to identify patients that are at the risk of developing a condition by using the pattern.

Here are some insights on the impact of AI and Robotics in the healthcare industry.

Early Diagnosis

AI is being used to diagnose the diseases such as different kinds of cancers. For example.

The impressive IBM Watson has an accuracy rate of 99% in diagnosing cancer. (Source: Futurism)

And another endoscopic system from Japan can detect colon cancer, although the accuracy rate is 86%. (Source: Futurism)

Besides these robots, AI systems in the shape of wearables and other devices are also helpful in managing and analyzing early heart diseases. This enables the chances for doctors and caregivers to provide better monitoring and treating the life-threatening conditions soon and in treatable stages.

Improved healthcare

As we all are aware that Robots don’t have any feelings. They can’t get distracted and don’t know what tiredness is. That makes it more potential for healthcare. The Waldo robots are being used by many of the top hospitals to perform surgeries. They can perform the task with excellent precision.

The robots also have more strength with no quivers of the knife. The main thing here to notice is that the program must be set correctly for the undergoing procedure. And throughout the surgery, the human surgeon helps the process as the secondary supervisor.

Medical Research

AI and Robotics both improved the research field of healthcare too. As per the CBRA, the drugs take 12 years to reach the patient from the research lab. It is also remarked that only 5 from the quantity of 5000 makes it to the preclinical testing, and just 1 out of these five is approved for human use.

The estimated amount of $359 million will cost the company to develop a new drug and pass the process.

The latest growth and development in AI modernize the discovery of drugs and repurposing the method to cut the time to market the new drug and its cost too.

Better decision making

These AI tools are helping too much in recording data and using it for better analysis. Now because of this upgrade, the healthcare experts can align big data with accuracy and make a decision precisely on time. This also helps in extrapolative analytics and can support clinical assumptions.

This also helps to import the best administrative tasks. AI is now used to identify patients that are at the risk of developing a condition by using the pattern. AI is beginning to take over the grasp in healthcare.

Helping hands

Secondary robots are the helpers. Hospitals run 24/7. There is no doubt that the nurses, ward boys, and other staff have too much to do. That is why secondary robots were invented. The robots such as the Moxi robot by Diligent Robotics help the hospital staff restock, bring the items, clean, and do other works.

This enables the human staff to spend more time with the patient to offer a friendly environment while leaving the never-ending work to the robots. You can book a demo of Moxi Robot directly on their website.

Another excellent example of those secondary robots is the UV light disinfection robot. It is stated that the robot doesn’t leave the room until it is totally germs-free.

AI Assistants

This might surprise you (or maybe not), but some robots are made to assist patients. This is a great help for medical staff. Robots like exoskeleton help the patients who are paralyzed. They assist them to walk again.

AI technology like smart prostheses makes a great impact in healthcare. The limbs are reactive and more exact than the original body parts. It adds the possibility to cover them with skin and connect them to muscles.

Some medical robots in the healthcare industry

The Xenex Germ-Zapping Robot The TUG The da Vinci Surgical Robot The CyberKnife The PARO Therapeutic Robot

These are the five famous robots that are being used in the healthcare field most.

Wrap Up

From surgical operation room to inventory, the tools and robots are being used. This not only helps the doctors but the patients too, and as we discussed above, some robots help them regain their strength. There is more to come in healthcare because of AI and Robotics.

