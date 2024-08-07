ANTHOS CAPITAL
#5272 COMPANY RANKING
Anthos is an investment firm focused on growth-stage private companies at the forefront of change. The firm supports dynamic entrepreneurs building disruptive companies in a broad range of industries, including consumer services and products, technology, healthcare, business services, education, and financial services.
50-166 emps
Since 2007
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ANTHOS CAPITAL
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Anthos Capital's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Anthos Capital's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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Investors flee hedge fund Pelham Capital after losses
ft.com
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