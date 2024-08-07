ANKORSTORE
#3677 COMPANY RANKING
Ankorstore is an ecosystem that enables independent brands and retailers to thrive. We’re on a mission to rewild retail and restore it to its natural order by returning independents to where they belong – the heart of their communities.
163-782 emps
Since 2019
Worth 2B
Claim This Company
#3677Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Coming Soon
1%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
1Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
ANKORSTORE
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #3677
Ankorstore's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
TravelPerk promotes Taunay-Bucalo to COO role
businesstravelnewseurope.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
How snack brand Taking the Pea found a new lease of life
thegrocer.co.uk
Fri Sep 15 2023
Eurazeo’s Growth Team Splits To Form New Fund
forbes.com
Tue Jul 25 2023
Interview with Nicolas Loeuillet, the director of a unique support programme in the UK for aspiring retailers
retailtimes.co.uk
Sat Jul 01 2023
Ankorstore’s free support programme guides entrepreneurs to successfully launch and manage retail businesses
retailtimes.co.uk
Thu Jun 08 2023
Iceland redistributes over 5.5 million meals to local communities
retailtimes.co.uk
Wed May 31 2023
Ankorstore launches Spring Showroom Week
retailtimes.co.uk
Thu Apr 20 2023
Ankorstore is set to launch a new membership programme for independent retailers across Europe
retailtimes.co.uk
Wed Apr 05 2023
‘Each country has its challenges’: small businesses share their exporting tips
theguardian.com
Thu Mar 16 2023
Tiger Global-backed $2 billion marketplace startup Ankorstore is set to become the latest tech unicorn to cut jobs, sources say
businessinsider.com
Mon Mar 06 2023
Eurazeo selects new executive board
fashionunited.in
Tue Feb 07 2023
Eurazeo selects new executive board
fashionunited.uk
Tue Feb 07 2023