ANKORSTORE

#3677 COMPANY RANKING
Ankorstore is an ecosystem that enables independent brands and retailers to thrive. We’re on a mission to rewild retail and restore it to its natural order by returning independents to where they belong – the heart of their communities.
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ankorstore.com
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163-782 emps
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Since 2019
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Worth 2B
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ANKORSTORE

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EVERGREEN INDEX #3677

Ankorstore's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
TravelPerk promotes Taunay-Bucalo to COO role

TravelPerk promotes Taunay-Bucalo to COO role

businesstravelnewseurope.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

How snack brand Taking the Pea found a new lease of life

How snack brand Taking the Pea found a new lease of life

thegrocer.co.uk

Fri Sep 15 2023

Eurazeo’s Growth Team Splits To Form New Fund

Eurazeo’s Growth Team Splits To Form New Fund

forbes.com

Tue Jul 25 2023

Interview with Nicolas Loeuillet, the director of a unique support programme in the UK for aspiring retailers

Interview with Nicolas Loeuillet, the director of a unique support programme in the UK for aspiring retailers

retailtimes.co.uk

Sat Jul 01 2023

Ankorstore’s free support programme guides entrepreneurs to successfully launch and manage retail businesses

Ankorstore’s free support programme guides entrepreneurs to successfully launch and manage retail businesses

retailtimes.co.uk

Thu Jun 08 2023

Iceland redistributes over 5.5 million meals to local communities

Iceland redistributes over 5.5 million meals to local communities

retailtimes.co.uk

Wed May 31 2023

Ankorstore launches Spring Showroom Week

Ankorstore launches Spring Showroom Week

retailtimes.co.uk

Thu Apr 20 2023

Ankorstore is set to launch a new membership programme for independent retailers across Europe

Ankorstore is set to launch a new membership programme for independent retailers across Europe

retailtimes.co.uk

Wed Apr 05 2023

‘Each country has its challenges’: small businesses share their exporting tips

‘Each country has its challenges’: small businesses share their exporting tips

theguardian.com

Thu Mar 16 2023

Tiger Global-backed $2 billion marketplace startup Ankorstore is set to become the latest tech unicorn to cut jobs, sources say

Tiger Global-backed $2 billion marketplace startup Ankorstore is set to become the latest tech unicorn to cut jobs, sources say

businessinsider.com

Mon Mar 06 2023

Eurazeo selects new executive board

Eurazeo selects new executive board

fashionunited.in

Tue Feb 07 2023

Eurazeo selects new executive board

Eurazeo selects new executive board

fashionunited.uk

Tue Feb 07 2023

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