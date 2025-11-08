Aidentified, Inc. is a leader in AI-powered relationship-based prospecting, combining professional and household data to offer a 360º view of clients and prospects. Their platform provides organizations with unparalleled insights into prospect behavior, real-time wealth events, and nuanced relationship intelligence mapping.

Aidentified, Inc. is a leader in AI-powered relationship-based prospecting, combining professional and household data to offer a 360º view of clients and prospects. Their platform provides organizations with unparalleled insights into prospect behavior, real-time wealth events, and nuanced relationship intelligence mapping.

This Company's Rankings Data Chart will be Available Soon!

Sun Jun 09 2024 By The Markup

Fri Jul 22 2022 By Intetics Inc.

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.

Aidentified, Inc. 's stories on HackerNoon Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.