Aidentified, Inc. is a leader in AI-powered relationship-based prospecting, combining professional and household data to offer a 360º view of clients and prospects. Their platform provides organizations with unparalleled insights into prospect behavior, real-time wealth events, and nuanced relationship intelligence mapping.
aidentified.com
0 emps
Since 2017
Worth 30M
#machine-learning#analytics#business-intelligence
Aidentified, Inc.'s stories on HackerNoon

Copyright Protection Can Extend to Both Literal and Non-literal Elements of a Computer Program

Wed Oct 11 2023 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

How Agricultural Holdings and Farmers Can Use Drones for Precision Agriculture

Fri Jul 22 2022 By Intetics Inc.

Envisioning the future of robotics

Wed Feb 22 2017 By Víctor Mayoral Vilches

In the future, your data is more valuable than gold

Wed Jan 15 2025 By Rampage Proxies

Mapping Negative Effects of GDEs in Gamified Education

Tue Jan 14 2025 By Gamifications FTW Publications

Philosophy of Testing and Rules How to Reliably Test Complex Applications With Python Examples

Wed Oct 09 2024 By ViAchKoN

AI Sentience: How Neural Correlates Setback Consciousness Research

Thu Aug 22 2024 By stephen

5 New Malware Techniques to Steal Your Crypto (2024)

Thu Aug 22 2024 By Obyte

After Uncle Sam Segregated America, Here's How Everyday People Desegregate It

Sun Jun 09 2024 By The Markup

Four Thousand Years of Blood, Snot, and Tears

Mon Jun 03 2024 By Bob Wright

10 Software Development Trends for 2024 From Google Trends

Wed Feb 07 2024 By Pragmatic Coders

Microsoft Prevented OEMs From Removing the Ready Means of Accessing Internet Explorer

Wed Sep 13 2023 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

Aidentified, Inc.'s Related Companies

OpenAI

openai.com

#1827 RANK
2015
500B

ByteDance

bytedance.com

#4092 RANK
2012
330B

CoreWeave

coreweave.com

#192 RANK
2017
23B

Cerebras Systems

cerebras.net

#10819 RANK
2016
8.1B

DataRobot

datarobot.com

#13711 RANK
2012
6.3B

Hopper

hopper.com

#6562 RANK
2007
5B

