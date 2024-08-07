ACUITY KNOWLEDGE PARTNERS
#3720 COMPANY RANKING
Acuity Knowledge Partners, formerly part of Moody’s Corporation, is a leading provider of bespoke research, analytics, staffing and technology solutions to the financial services sector. Headquartered in London, Acuity Knowledge Partners has nearly two decades of transformation experience in servicing over 400 financial institutions and consulting companies through our specialist workforce of over 4,000 analysts and delivery experts across our global delivery network. We provide our clients with unique assistance not only to innovate, implement transformation programmes and increase operational efficiency, but also to manage costs and improve their top lines. These services are supported by our proprietary suite of Business Excellence and Automation Tools (BEAT) that offer domain-specific contextual technology. Acuity Knowledge Partners is assisted by Equistone Partners Europe, a leading private equity organisation that backs specialist growth businesses and management teams.
6000+ emps
Since 2004
Claim This Company
#3720Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Coming Soon
1%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
1Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
ACUITY KNOWLEDGE PARTNERS
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #3720
Acuity Knowledge Partners's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Top Players in the Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software Market for 2022
Wed Sep 21 2022 By Priya Kumari
The Creative Destruction of Business
Sun Jan 08 2017 By michael
You Don't Need Limitless' NZT to Achieve Superhuman Mental Abilities
Tue Dec 24 2024 By Jonathan Roseland
Marketing misfires: A litany of charges against red buttons, growth hacking, and YouTube ads
Fri Nov 30 2018 By Manish Nepal
Why Humans Are Drawn to Games
Mon Apr 22 2024 By BenoitMalige
In approaching the specifically sexual aspect of odor in the human species
Wed Apr 12 2023 By Havelock Ellis
11 Best Salon Appointment Scheduling Software for Hair and Beauty Business
Thu Oct 14 2021 By thanu
Settling Down
Mon Nov 21 2022 By H.G. Wells
The Little Shop at New Romney
Thu Apr 27 2023 By H.G. Wells
THE TREATMENT OF THE CRIMINAL
Sat Apr 08 2023 By Havelock Ellis
THE RIDDLE FOR THE STATESMAN
Wed Dec 07 2022 By H.G. Wells
WAR
Sat Nov 19 2022 By H.G. Wells
Acuity Knowledge Partners's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Hello, Glass Tunnels. Bye-bye Glass Ceilings
dqindia.com
Fri Oct 20 2023
Tree of Knowledge
thenation.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
American Federation of Teachers partners with AI identification platform, GPTZero
cbsnews.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
Everton Sale Stalls Amid Questions About Buyer’s Financials
nytimes.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
We want to hear from you: Partners for Impact survey
koat.com
Mon Oct 16 2023
Acuity plans more hiring in 2024, plus more Sheboygan news in weekly dose
sheboyganpress.com
Sat Oct 14 2023
How secondary mathematics teachers' beliefs and knowledge influence their teaching in mainland China
phys.org
Sat Oct 14 2023
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Graham Holdings, Acuity Brands and AZZ
nasdaq.com
Fri Oct 13 2023
Five doctoral positions (m/f/d) | Knowledge and Its Resources: Historical Reciprocities
mpg.de
Thu Oct 12 2023
Range Media Partners Signs Screenwriter Kat Wood (EXCLUSIVE)
variety.com
Wed Oct 11 2023
AK and Partners is looking to hire Knowledge Editor and Manager - Partnerships and Business Development in Delhi
barandbench.com
Wed Oct 11 2023
How knowledge graphs improve generative AI
infoworld.com
Mon Oct 09 2023