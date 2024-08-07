ACUITY KNOWLEDGE PARTNERS #3720 COMPANY RANKING

Acuity Knowledge Partners, formerly part of Moody’s Corporation, is a leading provider of bespoke research, analytics, staffing and technology solutions to the financial services sector. Headquartered in London, Acuity Knowledge Partners has nearly two decades of transformation experience in servicing over 400 financial institutions and consulting companies through our specialist workforce of over 4,000 analysts and delivery experts across our global delivery network. We provide our clients with unique assistance not only to innovate, implement transformation programmes and increase operational efficiency, but also to manage costs and improve their top lines. These services are supported by our proprietary suite of Business Excellence and Automation Tools (BEAT) that offer domain-specific contextual technology. Acuity Knowledge Partners is assisted by Equistone Partners Europe, a leading private equity organisation that backs specialist growth businesses and management teams.