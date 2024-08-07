ACUITY KNOWLEDGE PARTNERS

#3720 COMPANY RANKING
Acuity Knowledge Partners, formerly part of Moody’s Corporation, is a leading provider of bespoke research, analytics, staffing and technology solutions to the financial services sector. Headquartered in London, Acuity Knowledge Partners has nearly two decades of transformation experience in servicing over 400 financial institutions and consulting companies through our specialist workforce of over 4,000 analysts and delivery experts across our global delivery network. We provide our clients with unique assistance not only to innovate, implement transformation programmes and increase operational efficiency, but also to manage costs and improve their top lines. These services are supported by our proprietary suite of Business Excellence and Automation Tools (BEAT) that offer domain-specific contextual technology. Acuity Knowledge Partners is assisted by Equistone Partners Europe, a leading private equity organisation that backs specialist growth businesses and management teams.
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acuitykp.com
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6000+ emps
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Since 2004
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#analytics#it-services#productivity
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ACUITY KNOWLEDGE PARTNERS

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EVERGREEN INDEX #3720

Acuity Knowledge Partners's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Top Players in the Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software Market for 2022

Top Players in the Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software Market for 2022

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The Creative Destruction of Business

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You Don't Need Limitless' NZT to Achieve Superhuman Mental Abilities

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Marketing misfires: A litany of charges against red buttons, growth hacking, and YouTube ads

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Why Humans Are Drawn to Games

Why Humans Are Drawn to Games

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In approaching the specifically sexual aspect of odor in the human species

In approaching the specifically sexual aspect of odor in the human species

Wed Apr 12 2023 By Havelock Ellis

11 Best Salon Appointment Scheduling Software for Hair and Beauty Business

11 Best Salon Appointment Scheduling Software for Hair and Beauty Business

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Settling Down

Settling Down

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The Little Shop at New Romney

The Little Shop at New Romney

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THE TREATMENT OF THE CRIMINAL

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THE RIDDLE FOR THE STATESMAN

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WAR

WAR

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Acuity Knowledge Partners's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Hello, Glass Tunnels. Bye-bye Glass Ceilings

Hello, Glass Tunnels. Bye-bye Glass Ceilings

dqindia.com

Fri Oct 20 2023

Tree of Knowledge

Tree of Knowledge

thenation.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

American Federation of Teachers partners with AI identification platform, GPTZero

American Federation of Teachers partners with AI identification platform, GPTZero

cbsnews.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Everton Sale Stalls Amid Questions About Buyer’s Financials

Everton Sale Stalls Amid Questions About Buyer’s Financials

nytimes.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

We want to hear from you: Partners for Impact survey

We want to hear from you: Partners for Impact survey

koat.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

Acuity plans more hiring in 2024, plus more Sheboygan news in weekly dose

Acuity plans more hiring in 2024, plus more Sheboygan news in weekly dose

sheboyganpress.com

Sat Oct 14 2023

How secondary mathematics teachers' beliefs and knowledge influence their teaching in mainland China

How secondary mathematics teachers' beliefs and knowledge influence their teaching in mainland China

phys.org

Sat Oct 14 2023

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Graham Holdings, Acuity Brands and AZZ

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Graham Holdings, Acuity Brands and AZZ

nasdaq.com

Fri Oct 13 2023

Five doctoral positions (m/f/d) | Knowledge and Its Resources: Historical Reciprocities

Five doctoral positions (m/f/d) | Knowledge and Its Resources: Historical Reciprocities

mpg.de

Thu Oct 12 2023

Range Media Partners Signs Screenwriter Kat Wood (EXCLUSIVE)

Range Media Partners Signs Screenwriter Kat Wood (EXCLUSIVE)

variety.com

Wed Oct 11 2023

AK and Partners is looking to hire Knowledge Editor and Manager - Partnerships and Business Development in Delhi

AK and Partners is looking to hire Knowledge Editor and Manager - Partnerships and Business Development in Delhi

barandbench.com

Wed Oct 11 2023

How knowledge graphs improve generative AI

How knowledge graphs improve generative AI

infoworld.com

Mon Oct 09 2023

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