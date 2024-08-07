ACTALENT #8125 COMPANY RANKING

Actalent connects passion with purpose. Our scalable talent solutions and services capabilities drive value and results and provide the expertise to help our customers achieve more. Every day, our experts around the globe are making an impact. We’re supporting critical initiatives in engineering and sciences that advance how companies serve the world. Actalent’s global footprint and flexible delivery models ensure access to specialized talent where and when you need it. We promote consultant engagement through professional development and provide experiences to ensure continuous learning. Our people are the difference. Our expertise spans capabilities in engineering including product and manufacturing, systems and software, construction management, environmental, architecture and civil; and power and utilities. We focus on sciences capabilities in laboratory sciences, healthcare, and clinical research. Actalent is an operating company of Allegis Group, the global leader in talent solutions.