ACORNS #891 COMPANY RANKING

Invest spare change from everyday purchases into a diversified portfolio. Acorns is the first company to offer micro investing to the world. The proprietary financial engine allows customers to roundup spare change from everyday purchases and invest these sub-dollar amounts into a professionally managed portfolio of index funds. Simply connect any credit or debit card and a checking account, then spend money like you normally do to watch your portfolio grow with the market. It's easy to get started when you can invest any amount, any time with no commissions or minimums. Disclosures available at https://www.acorns.com/disclosures/