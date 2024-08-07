ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS

#1926 COMPANY RANKING
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc. It also offers outdoor apparel, seasonal apparel, denim, work apparel, graphic t-shirts, and accessories; boys and girls outdoor and athletic apparel; sporting apparel and apparel for fitness; professional and collegiate team licensed apparel and accessories; casual shoes and slippers, work and western boots, youth footwear, socks, and hunting and seasonal footwear; and boys and girls athletic footwear, running shoes, athletic lifestyle and training shoes, team and specialty sports footwear, and slides. The company sells its products under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, Outdoor Gourmet, and Freely brand names. As of June 14, 2022, it operated 260 retail locations in 16 contiguous states. The company also sells merchandise to customers through the academy.com website. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.
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academy.com
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22000 emps
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Since 1938
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Worth 3.4B
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ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS (ASO)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1926

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Academy Sports and Outdoors's latest news & mentions

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Wall Street Analysts Believe Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Could Rally 51.25%: Here's is How to Trade

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Is Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

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Is Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Is Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

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GIRLS SOCCER: (3) Mynderse's run ends in Class B finals

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The Evolution of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. in the Retail Landscape

The Evolution of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. in the Retail Landscape

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1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy and Hold

1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy and Hold

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Houston Can Academy student charged with bringing gun to campus

Houston Can Academy student charged with bringing gun to campus

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Sat Oct 28 2023

How a center turned quarterback helped Bethesda Academy win a region football title

How a center turned quarterback helped Bethesda Academy win a region football title

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Mobile Police seek Academy Sports thief

Mobile Police seek Academy Sports thief

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Mobile Police seek Academy Sports thief

Mobile Police seek Academy Sports thief

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Mobile Police seek Academy Sports thief

Mobile Police seek Academy Sports thief

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Fri Oct 27 2023

Tyler police seek public’s help in search for suspected Academy, Ulta store thefts

Tyler police seek public’s help in search for suspected Academy, Ulta store thefts

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Thu Oct 26 2023

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