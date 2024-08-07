ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS
#1926 COMPANY RANKING
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc. It also offers outdoor apparel, seasonal apparel, denim, work apparel, graphic t-shirts, and accessories; boys and girls outdoor and athletic apparel; sporting apparel and apparel for fitness; professional and collegiate team licensed apparel and accessories; casual shoes and slippers, work and western boots, youth footwear, socks, and hunting and seasonal footwear; and boys and girls athletic footwear, running shoes, athletic lifestyle and training shoes, team and specialty sports footwear, and slides. The company sells its products under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, Outdoor Gourmet, and Freely brand names. As of June 14, 2022, it operated 260 retail locations in 16 contiguous states. The company also sells merchandise to customers through the academy.com website. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.
22000 emps
Since 1938
Worth 3.4B
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ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS (ASO)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1926
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Academy Sports and Outdoors's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Wall Street Analysts Believe Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Could Rally 51.25%: Here's is How to Trade
finance.yahoo.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Is Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
msn.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Is Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
finance.yahoo.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
GIRLS SOCCER: (3) Mynderse's run ends in Class B finals
fltimes.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
The Evolution of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. in the Retail Landscape
claytoncountyregister.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy and Hold
msn.com
Sun Oct 29 2023
Houston Can Academy student charged with bringing gun to campus
click2houston.com
Sat Oct 28 2023
How a center turned quarterback helped Bethesda Academy win a region football title
savannahnow.com
Sat Oct 28 2023
Mobile Police seek Academy Sports thief
msn.com
Fri Oct 27 2023
Mobile Police seek Academy Sports thief
msn.com
Fri Oct 27 2023
Mobile Police seek Academy Sports thief
wkrg.com
Fri Oct 27 2023
Tyler police seek public’s help in search for suspected Academy, Ulta store thefts
msn.com
Thu Oct 26 2023