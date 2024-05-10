Colliding Magnetospheres in The Young High-Eccentricity Binary DQ Tau: Conclusions

This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license. Authors: (1) Konstantin V. Getman, Department of Astronomy & Astrophysics, Pennsylvania State University; (2) Agnes Kospal, Konkoly Observatory, Research Centre for Astronomy and Earth Sciences, E¨otv¨os Lor´and Research Network (ELKH), MTA Centre of Excellence, Max Planck Institute for Astronomy, and ELTE E¨otv¨os Lor´and University, Institute of Physics; (3) Nicole Arulanantham, Space Telescope Science Institute; (4) Dmitry A. Semenov, Konkoly Observatory, Research Centre for Astronomy and Earth Sciences; (5) Grigorii V. Smirnov-Pinchukov, Konkoly Observatory, Research Centre for Astronomy and Earth Sciences; (6) Sierk E. van Terwisga, Konkoly Observatory, Research Centre for Astronomy and Earth Sciences.

6. CONCLUSIONS

Drawing upon recent observations conducted during a single orbit of DQ Tau in July-August 2022, which utilized NuSTAR, Swift, and Chandra telescopes (§ 2), alongside previously gathered X-ray and mm-band data from multiple periastrons of DQ Tau (Salter et al. 2010; Getman et al. 2011, 2022b), our study embarks on an extensive analysis to compute the energetic characteristics of X-ray/NUV/optical flares within DQ Tau (§ 3).









Serendipitously, we discovered X-ray super-flares outside of periastron, potentially related to interacting magnetospheres (§ 5.1.2).





The absence of evidence for long-term variability in the baseline X-ray emission of ∼ 1 Myr old DQ Tau is consistent with the understanding that younger stars typically exhibit larger active regions and more extensive X-ray coronal structures. This may contribute to the reduction of observable magnetic dynamo cycling (§ 5.3).