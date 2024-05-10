Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Colliding Magnetospheres in The Young High-Eccentricity Binary DQ Tau: Conclusionsby@magnetosphere

    Colliding Magnetospheres in The Young High-Eccentricity Binary DQ Tau: Conclusions

    by Magnetosphere: Maintaining Habitability on EarthMay 10th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In this paper, researchers conducted NuSTAR, Swift, and Chandra observations on the DQ Tau high-eccentricity binary system to confirm the presence of X-ray super-flares.
    featured image - Colliding Magnetospheres in The Young High-Eccentricity Binary DQ Tau: Conclusions
    Magnetosphere: Maintaining Habitability on Earth HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Konstantin V. Getman, Department of Astronomy & Astrophysics, Pennsylvania State University;

    (2) Agnes Kospal, Konkoly Observatory, Research Centre for Astronomy and Earth Sciences, E¨otv¨os Lor´and Research Network (ELKH), MTA Centre of Excellence, Max Planck Institute for Astronomy, and ELTE E¨otv¨os Lor´and University, Institute of Physics;

    (3) Nicole Arulanantham, Space Telescope Science Institute;

    (4) Dmitry A. Semenov, Konkoly Observatory, Research Centre for Astronomy and Earth Sciences;

    (5) Grigorii V. Smirnov-Pinchukov, Konkoly Observatory, Research Centre for Astronomy and Earth Sciences;

    (6) Sierk E. van Terwisga, Konkoly Observatory, Research Centre for Astronomy and Earth Sciences.

    6. CONCLUSIONS

    Drawing upon recent observations conducted during a single orbit of DQ Tau in July-August 2022, which utilized NuSTAR, Swift, and Chandra telescopes (§ 2), alongside previously gathered X-ray and mm-band data from multiple periastrons of DQ Tau (Salter et al. 2010; Getman et al. 2011, 2022b), our study embarks on an extensive analysis to compute the energetic characteristics of X-ray/NUV/optical flares within DQ Tau (§ 3).



    Serendipitously, we discovered X-ray super-flares outside of periastron, potentially related to interacting magnetospheres (§ 5.1.2).


    The absence of evidence for long-term variability in the baseline X-ray emission of ∼ 1 Myr old DQ Tau is consistent with the understanding that younger stars typically exhibit larger active regions and more extensive X-ray coronal structures. This may contribute to the reduction of observable magnetic dynamo cycling (§ 5.3).

    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Magnetosphere: Maintaining Habitability on Earth HackerNoon profile picture
    Magnetosphere: Maintaining Habitability on Earth@magnetosphere
    Shielding the planet from harmful solar radiation.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgscience #dq-tau #magnetic-reconnection-flares #pulsed-accretion #nustar-observations #chandra-observations #swift-observations #optical-flaring-emissions #periastron-flares

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Induced Magnetic Field in Accretion Disks Around Neutron Stars: Abstract and Introduction
    by magnetosphere
    Mar 08, 2024
    #neutron-stars
    Article Thumbnail
    Colliding Magnetospheres in The Young High-Eccentricity Binary DQ Tau: Abstract and Intro
    by magnetosphere
    May 10, 2024
    #dq-tau
    Article Thumbnail
    Colliding Magnetospheres in The Young High-Eccentricity Binary DQ Tau:Acknowledgments and References
    by magnetosphere
    May 10, 2024
    #dq-tau
    Article Thumbnail
    Colliding Magnetospheres: X-ray Observations and Data Extraction
    by magnetosphere
    May 10, 2024
    #dq-tau
    Article Thumbnail
    Colliding Magnetospheres: Comparison with X-ray Flares from Young Stars
    by magnetosphere
    May 10, 2024
    #dq-tau
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas