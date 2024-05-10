Search icon
    Colliding Magnetospheres in The Young High-Eccentricity Binary DQ Tau:Acknowledgments and References

    by Magnetosphere: Maintaining Habitability on EarthMay 10th, 2024
    In this paper, researchers conducted NuSTAR, Swift, and Chandra observations on the DQ Tau high-eccentricity binary system to confirm the presence of X-ray super-flares.
    Authors:

    (1) Konstantin V. Getman, Department of Astronomy & Astrophysics, Pennsylvania State University;

    (2) Agnes Kospal, Konkoly Observatory, Research Centre for Astronomy and Earth Sciences, E¨otv¨os Lor´and Research Network (ELKH), MTA Centre of Excellence, Max Planck Institute for Astronomy, and ELTE E¨otv¨os Lor´and University, Institute of Physics;

    (3) Nicole Arulanantham, Space Telescope Science Institute;

    (4) Dmitry A. Semenov, Konkoly Observatory, Research Centre for Astronomy and Earth Sciences;

    (5) Grigorii V. Smirnov-Pinchukov, Konkoly Observatory, Research Centre for Astronomy and Earth Sciences;

    (6) Sierk E. van Terwisga, Konkoly Observatory, Research Centre for Astronomy and Earth Sciences.

    7. ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

    We thank the referee for their time and many very useful comments that improved this work. We thank Vitaly Akimkin (Institute of Astronomy) and Fred Adams (University of Michigan) for useful discussions. The authors express their gratitude to the Chandra science team for enabling the DDT observations conducted in this study. This project is supported by the NuSTAR NASA grant 80NSSC22K1822 (K. Getman, Principal Investigator) and the Chandra ACIS Team contract SV4-74018 (G. Garmire & E. Feigelson, Principal Investigators), issued by the Chandra X-ray Center, which is operated by the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory for and on behalf of NASA under contract NAS8-03060. The Chandra Guaranteed Time Observations (GTO) data used here and listed in Getman et al. (2005, 2011); Getman & Feigelson (2021) were selected by the ACIS Instrument Principal Investigator, Gordon P. Garmire, of the Huntingdon Institute for X-ray Astronomy, LLC, which is under contract to the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory; contract SV2-82024. This paper employs a list of new Chandra datasets, obtained by the Chandra X-ray Observatory, contained in DOI: 10.25574/cdc.164 . https://doi.org/10.25574/cdc.164


    Facilities: NuSTAR, CXO, Swift


    Software: R (R Core Team 2020), HEASOFT, CIAO

