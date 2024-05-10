Search icon
    Colliding Magnetospheres: Comparison with X-ray Flares from Young Starsby@magnetosphere

    Colliding Magnetospheres: Comparison with X-ray Flares from Young Stars

    by Magnetosphere: Maintaining Habitability on EarthMay 10th, 2024
    In this paper, researchers conducted NuSTAR, Swift, and Chandra observations on the DQ Tau high-eccentricity binary system to confirm the presence of X-ray super-flares.
    Colliding Magnetospheres: Comparison with X-ray Flares from Young Stars
    Magnetosphere: Maintaining Habitability on Earth

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    4. COMPARISON WITH X-RAY FLARES FROM YOUNG STARS

    We conducted three observations of the periastron passages of DQ Tau using X-ray telescopes: in 2010 (Getman et al. 2011), 2021 (Getman et al. 2022a), and 2022 (current study). Notably, significant X-ray flares were detected on all three occasions.


    In Figure 8, we compare the duration, peak X-ray luminosity, and energetics of these DQ Tau flares with numerous large X-ray flares produced by young stars, as studied by Getman et al. (2008, also known as COUP flares) and Getman & Feigelson (2021, also known as MYStIX/SFiNCs flares). In Figure 8, we only include the “main” DQ Tau X-ray flares that occur roughly within the orbital phase range of (0.95 − 1.05). However, it is important to note that more X-ray flaring events of comparable energetics are present within the (1.05 − 1.2) orbital phase range (see Figure 2 here and Figure 1 in Getman et al. (2022a)).


    It is also noteworthy that somewhat different methodologies for flare detection and analysis were employed in Getman et al. (2008) and Getman & Feigelson (2021), due to distinct scientific objectives pursued in these two papers


    As a result, Getman et al. (2008) reported the rise and decay timescales, flare peak X-ray luminosities, but no energies for the COUP flares, while Getman & Feigelson (2021) reported only total flare durations (with no differentiation between rise and decay), flare peak Xray luminosities, and energies for the MYStIX/SFiNCs flares.


    Figure 8. Comparison of the periastron-flare properties of DQTau (colored points) with those of large X-ray flares fromyoung stellar members of the Orion Nebula Cluster, known as COUP flares (Getman et al. 2008), and of numerous other starforming regions, referred to as MYStIX/SFiNCs flares (Getman & Feigelson 2021). The DQ Tau X-ray flares are color-coded as follows: the 2010 flare (Getman et al. 2011, red), the 2021 flare (Getman et al. 2022a, blue), and the 2022 flare (current study, green). Panels (a) and (b) display the flare rise/decay time-scales and peak X-ray luminosities for COUP flares (black) and DQ Tau flares (colored points). Panels (c) and (d) show the flare duration, peak X-ray luminosity, and flare energy for MYStIX/SFiNCs flares (black and grey) and DQ Tau flares (colored points). The lower limits for the “incomplete” (partially captured) MYStIX/SFiNCs flares are shown in grey.


    Consequently, the rise and decay timescales, as well as flare peak X-ray luminosities, are compared between the DQ Tau and COUP flares (see Figure 8a and b), while the flare durations, peak luminosities, and energies are compared between the DQ Tau and MYStIX/SFiNCs flares (see Figure 8c and d).



    Figure 8 illustrates that the DQ Tau flares lie within the loci of the COUP and MYStIX/SFiNCs flares, albeit having relatively long durations and relatively low peak flare X-ray luminosities. This places them at the sensitivity limit border of the COUP and MYStIX/SFiNCs flare surveys.

