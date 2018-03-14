CoiningFeed — Use CoiningFeed to have all of the latest crypto news and social posts at your…

Photo from: Steemit

Investing in cryptocurrency is nothing short of crazy. One day, the price can skyrocket and the next day it can plummet all of the way back down. This is daunting for any investor, and it makes it necessary to stay informed. Crypto investors must keep up with the latest news, watch YouTube videos, browse Reddit and follow the right accounts on Twitter. At the very least, these sources will give you a sense of the overall crypto market and help you decide if you should panic or buy during a price dip.

Things move at such a lightning speed in the crypto world, by the time you do all the research, the price might go back up again!

Introducing CoiningFeed.com — Home to all of the crypto news & social posts you need!

News

The news page on CoiningFeed is home to all of the latest and the most important crytpo information. These links and headlines are pulled from some of the most reliable and respected news sources on the web, so you know you’re getting accurate and up-to-date crypto information.

With all of these links and headlines in one place, it’s easy to quickly get a recap of the latest crypto news and learn what exactly caused that latest price dip or price hike. If you want to survive the crypto roller coaster, it’s important to stay current on the news, and that’s what we’re here to offer.

YouTube

YouTubers are big influencers of the the cryptocurrency market itself. What they say can have a dramatic effect on the price of a coin, so it’s necessary to stay up to date and learn what coin is next for success or failure. Additionally, videos can also offer interactive graphs and charts to see price trends over time.

The YouTube tab on CoiningFeed is home to the latest and most popular YouTube videos. There are sections for the top videos of all-time, as well as the top videos in the last hour, day, week, and month. These videos can help you stay current on what YouTubers think of specific coins, giving you a better indication of potential price changes.

Reddit

Reddit is one of the top sources for crypto news on the web, and CoiningFeed’s dedicated Reddit tab is home to all of the best discussions from popular cryptocurrency subreddits. We bring in the latest posts from these subreddits, helping you stay current and survive the lightning-paced cryptoland.

Reddit can also be a great place to meet and interact with fellow cryptocurrency fans. These connections can be instrumental in staying up to date and making the right crypto investments.

Twitter

Lastly, the dedicated Twitter page on CoiningFeed.com aggregates the latest tweets from crypto developers, investors and your fellow crypto fans. These tweets include tips for making the right buys, insight as to why a certain coin is rising or falling, and more. This feed gives you the social media pulse on cryptocurrency.

Finding the right accounts on Twitter with reliable crypto news can be challenging, and that’s why we’ve decided to aggregate them all in a single, easily accessible feed.

We also have coin detail page for each top coin where you can see market and volume details along with the news, top Youtube videos, Reddit pages, and official Twitter pages. Here are a few examples: XEM, QTUM, DGD. Find out about it here: http://bit.ly/CoiningHODL — You have to HODL tight on the crypto roller coaster — Belief makes it easier and fun!

Staying up to date on cryptocurrency news is one of the most important things you can do as an investor. The market reacts quickly to news and being on the cutting edge can help you buy and sell before the rest of the market, locking in your profits. CoiningFeed makes it as easy as possible to see the top news from Twitter, Reddit, YouTube, and other sources, all in one location. With all of that information at the tip of your fingers, we’re giving you the ability to be a smart and informed cryptocurrency investor.

About Coining.AI

Coining.AI is an Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain Driven Cryptocurrency Trading Platform that provides users with tools such as coin rankings, coin social buzz rankings, short-term good buy suggestions, and detailed coin and token information. With these tools, we help cryptocurrency investors stay one step ahead of the rest of the market. Furthermore, Coining.AI provides access to trading signals, builds short term and long term crypto portfolios, trades using blockchain based trading bots, and features a blockchain based trading bot marketplace. These features allow investors to automate their cryptocurrency trading activity and lock in maximum profits.

These CoiningAI products help solve many of the aforementioned problems facing cryptocurrency investors today. Our collection of coin rankings and lists make it easier for investors to know coins that are overvalued and undervalued, while our aggregation of news and social media information help investors stay on top of the fast-paced cryptocurrency industry.

By using advanced NLP (Natural Language Processing) technologies, our proprietary platform analyzes and ranks social media streams, market movements, conversations, and more. Our platform also applies Deep Learning (Artificial Intelligence) algorithms to those datasets, and monitors historical coin prices and technical indicators. With that technology, we are able to provide accurate and timely signal intelligence to our users, allowing for decision making and trading.

What makes us unique

We are the first Blockchain based crypto trading bot marketplace. We monitor and extract data using state-of-the-art NLP technologies, along with historical coin prices and technical indicators. Data scientists build the prediction model without needing to worry about building a state-of-the-art system to aggregate appropriate social buzz.

All of our other pieces (coin ranking, signals, portfolio builder) help build a better trading bot that doesn’t just trade for short-term profits, but rather one that takes advantage of cryptocurrency still being at the ground floor to build a long-term portfolio.

A portion of the money we raise and the profits we generate from our platform will go towards social ventures such as empowering struggling families, empowering and helping women join cryptoland, and other social ventures.

CoiningAI Products

CoiningKit — Use CoiningKit to be one step ahead of the rest of the market.

The crypto market can be incredibly overwhelming to new investors, and even some seasoned investors. With so much information, so much data, and so many coins, it’s hard to know what’s legitimate and what’s not. CoiningKit provides coin rankings, coin social buzz rankings, short term good buy suggestions, and access to detailed coin and token information, and many other tools for traders to be one step ahead of the rest of the market. Read more.

CoiningFeed — Use CoiningFeed.com to have all of the latest crypto news and social posts at your fingertips.

When investing in crypto, having your finger on the pulse of the latest news and information is crucial. A successful investor must always stay informed, but with so much information available, it’s hard to know where to look to find those details. CoiningFeed serves as a one-stop location for all of the top crypto news, Tweets, Reddit pages, videos, and more. Read more.

CoiningSignals — The most intelligent tool for cryptocurrency investing.

CoiningSignals is a cryptocurrency trading tool that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to keep investors informed. By analyzing factors such as social media sentiment, historical pricing and technical indicators, CoiningSignals is able to accurately predict if a coin’s price is going to rise or fall, and notify investors of when they should buy or sell. The proprietary CoiningSignals platform is intelligent and accurate, ensuring that users always get the most return on their investment. Read more.

CoiningPortfolio — The most versatile way to create a well-balanced cryptocurrency portfolio, and share it on the Portfolio Marketplace.

Diversifying your holdings is key for any investor, whether it’s cryptocurrency or stocks. With CoiningPortfolio, we help you create a well-balanced portfolio that’s tailored towards your timeframe, your risks, and your availability. CoiningAI’s portfolio tools are crucial to locking in profit and being a successful, risk-averse cryptocurrency investor.

Additionally, the Portfolio Marketplace will allow users to share their custom portfolios with other CoiningAI investors, opening up access to diverse trading portfolios to all users, and offering creators another way to profit from their cryptocurrency interest. Read more.

CoiningBot — The complete trading bot with advanced technologies and a portfolio builder.

CoiningBot is the most advanced trading bot on the market. By using the existing CoiningAI Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Learning technology, CoiningBot is able to analyze the latest social media data and the most recent news, putting it far ahead of other trading bots. We use our intelligent Tools, Feeds, Signals, and Portfolio Builder platforms to help make trading easier for you. CoiningBot is perfect for skilled and novice investors alike and can help anyone build a diverse, and most importantly, profitable portfolio. Read more.

CoiningBot Marketplace — Most advanced blockchain based trading bot marketplace to combine the best of CoiningAI’s state-of-the-art platform and the best data scientists around the world.

The Blockchain based CoiningAI Trading Bot Marketplace takes the incredible artificial intelligence and natural language processing platforms that make our CoiningBot so powerful, and makes the realtime coin price and social buzz data available to the best data scientists around the world to build other powerful bots. This gives the investors in our platform more options to choose from. CoiningBot Marketplace is perfect for skilled and novice investors alike and can help anyone build a diverse, and most importantly, profitable portfolio. Read more.