    Coding Interview Prep: Algorithmic Puzzles and Cube Surface Mastery
    483 reads

    Coding Interview Prep: Algorithmic Puzzles and Cube Surface Mastery

    Tackling the classic algorithmic challenge of calculating a cube grid's 3D surface area, this article delves into a problem common in FAANG interviews. Starting with a specific example, it demonstrates the importance of analyzing individual cases before deriving a general formula. The solution involves a step-by-step matrix approach to determine visible surfaces, considering each cube's height and its neighbors. The method not only illustrates the problem-solving process in software development but also reinforces key concepts in computational geometry and logical thinking
    programming #algorithms #coding-interviews
    @bab3nk0v

    Alex Babenkov

    Algo Nerd, ML Engineer/Researcher making Avito search&ranking better. Ex-Research Lead@MaximaTelecom

    by Alex Babenkov
