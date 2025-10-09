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CodexField: Building the “Power Grid” for AI Resources — Enabling Free Flow of Data and Models

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byBTCWire@btcwire

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October 9th, 2025
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web3#web3#codex#btcwire#press-release#openai-codex#blockchain-development#ai#good-company

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