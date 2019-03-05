Coder’s Way Of Wishing Happy Birthday

99.9% of people just say “Happy Birthday” to each other over Social Networking Sites like Facebook and Twitter with the same 14 predictable letters. Why not say it with code? If you’re a developer you already understand it!

01001000 01100001 01110000 01110000 01111001 00100000 01000010 01101001 01110010 01110100 01101000 01100100 01100001 01111001 00100001

When someone near and dear to your heart turns another year older, you’ll want to do everything you can to make their day extra memorable. Whether you’re throwing a birthday party, a cocktail party or planning a dinner at the honouree’s favourite restaurant, it’s tradition to wish them online via Facebook/Twitter etc. People makes beautiful cards to celebrate this occasion but what about us? We are not creative, we’re coders! Nope, I must say we’re creative coders. Lemme help you with few code snippets.

<a href="https://medium.com/media/6cb5c678abe878f80353a09a4070bd41/href">https://medium.com/media/6cb5c678abe878f80353a09a4070bd41/href</a>

Click here to run the above snippet!

<a href="https://medium.com/media/3ccfda9eb0ad105f20c9a445a9d308f9/href">https://medium.com/media/3ccfda9eb0ad105f20c9a445a9d308f9/href</a>

Click here to run the above snippet!

Now, let’s have something for PHP lovers.

Ask him/her to decode this : SGFwcHkgQmlydGhkYXkh

<a href="https://medium.com/media/4202deb453134786274d1fdc318c4497/href">https://medium.com/media/4202deb453134786274d1fdc318c4497/href</a>

Now let’s play number game :

486170707920426972746864617921

Guess what? Yes, it’s “Happy Birthday” in hexadecimal notation.

And the last, designing a website is always an impressive idea. I have created one too — Click here to view!

This year, say “Happy Birthday!” with a few lines of code that no one will forget. Got a better idea, share it through comments!