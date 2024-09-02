Search icon
    Code Smell 267 - Objects Aliasingby@mcsee
    110 reads

    Code Smell 267 - Objects Aliasing

    by Maximiliano ContieriSeptember 2nd, 2024
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Aliasing happens when multiple references point to the same mutable object. This can lead to unexpected changes in them when one part of the code modifies the object, affecting all references. Immutable objects mitigate this risk by ensuring you cannot change their internal representation once you create an object.
    featured image - Code Smell 267 - Objects Aliasing
    Maximiliano Contieri HackerNoon profile picture

    Favor immutability to retain control of your objects

    TL;DR: Use immutable objects to prevent unexpected changes caused by aliasing.

    Problems

    • Unexpected mutations
    • Difficult bug tracking
    • Unpredictable code behavior
    • Reduced code predictability
    • Increased coupling
    • Compromised thread safety

    Solutions

    1. Use immutable objects
    2. Implement defensive copying
    3. Favor functional programming

    Refactorings

    Context

    Aliasing happens when multiple references point to the same mutable object. This can lead to unexpected changes in them when one part of the code modifies the object, affecting all references.


    Immutable objects mitigate this risk by ensuring you cannot change their internal representation once you create an object.

    Collection Aliasing is a notable example of this issue.

    Sample Code

    Wrong

    public class Person {
  private String name; 
}

public void modifyPerson(Person person) {
  person.setName("Cosmo Kramer");
}

public static void main(String[] args) {
  Person p1 = new Person("Newman");
  Person p2 = p1; // p1 and p2 refer to the same object

  modifyPerson(p1);

  System.out.println(p1.name()); // Output: Cosmo Kramer
  System.out.println(p2.name()); // Output: Cosmo Kramer (unexpected)
}

    Right

    public class ImmutablePerson {
  private final String name; 

  public ImmutablePerson(String name) {
    this.name = name; 
  } 
}

public ImmutablePerson withName(String newName) {
    return new ImmutablePerson(newName);
}

public static void main(String[] args) {
  ImmutablePerson p1 = new ImmutablePerson("Newman");
  ImmutablePerson p2 = p1; // p1 and p2 refer to the same object

  // Modifying p1 creates a new object
  ImmutablePerson p3 = p1.withName("Cosmo Kramer");
  // but this is a bad practice 
  // since only constructors should create new objects
  // A better option is
  ImmutablePerson p3 = new ImmutablePerson("Cosmo Kramer");

  System.out.println(p1.name()); // Output: Newman
  System.out.println(p2.name()); // Output: Newman
  System.out.println(p3.name()); // Output: Cosmo Kramer
}

    Detection

    • [x]Semi-Automatic

    You can detect this smell by reviewing your code for mutable objects shared across different parts of your program.

    Tag(s)

    • Mutability

    Level

    • [x]Intermediate

    AI Generation

    AI generators might introduce this smell if they're not specifically trained to prioritize immutability and avoid aliasing issues.

    AI Detection

    AI detectors identify this smell by analyzing code for mutable shared objects and suggesting immutable alternatives.

    They need specific instructions on the context and the importance of immutability in the codebase.

    Conclusion

    Using immutable objects and avoiding aliasing can significantly improve your code's predictability, reduces bugs, and improves thread safety. It requires a shift in thinking and the benefits of immutability far outweigh the initial learning curve.

    https://hackernoon.com/how-to-find-the-stinky-parts-of-your-code-part-xxxvi

    https://hackernoon.com/how-to-find-the-stinky-parts-of-your-code-part-xxvi


    Disclaimer: Code Smells are my opinion.

    Credits: Photo by Natural Photos on Unsplash

    Immutability changes everything.

    Pat Helland

    This article is part of the CodeSmell Series on HackerNoon: How to Find the Stinky Parts of your Code


