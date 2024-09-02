Code Smell 267 - Objects Aliasing

Favor immutability to retain control of your objects
TL;DR: Use immutable objects to prevent unexpected changes caused by aliasing.
Aliasing happens when multiple references point to the same mutable object. This can lead to unexpected changes in them when one part of the code modifies the object, affecting all references.
Immutable objects mitigate this risk by ensuring you cannot change their internal representation once you create an object.
Collection Aliasing is a notable example of this issue.
public class Person {
private String name;
}
public void modifyPerson(Person person) {
person.setName("Cosmo Kramer");
}
public static void main(String[] args) {
Person p1 = new Person("Newman");
Person p2 = p1; // p1 and p2 refer to the same object
modifyPerson(p1);
System.out.println(p1.name()); // Output: Cosmo Kramer
System.out.println(p2.name()); // Output: Cosmo Kramer (unexpected)
}
public class ImmutablePerson {
private final String name;
public ImmutablePerson(String name) {
this.name = name;
}
}
public ImmutablePerson withName(String newName) {
return new ImmutablePerson(newName);
}
public static void main(String[] args) {
ImmutablePerson p1 = new ImmutablePerson("Newman");
ImmutablePerson p2 = p1; // p1 and p2 refer to the same object
// Modifying p1 creates a new object
ImmutablePerson p3 = p1.withName("Cosmo Kramer");
// but this is a bad practice
// since only constructors should create new objects
// A better option is
ImmutablePerson p3 = new ImmutablePerson("Cosmo Kramer");
System.out.println(p1.name()); // Output: Newman
System.out.println(p2.name()); // Output: Newman
System.out.println(p3.name()); // Output: Cosmo Kramer
}
You can detect this smell by reviewing your code for mutable objects shared across different parts of your program.
AI generators might introduce this smell if they're not specifically trained to prioritize immutability and avoid aliasing issues.
AI detectors identify this smell by analyzing code for mutable shared objects and suggesting immutable alternatives.
They need specific instructions on the context and the importance of immutability in the codebase.
Remember AI Assistants make lots of mistakes
ChatGPT Claude Perplexity Gemini
Using immutable objects and avoiding aliasing can significantly improve your code's predictability, reduces bugs, and improves thread safety. It requires a shift in thinking and the benefits of immutability far outweigh the initial learning curve.
https://hackernoon.com/how-to-find-the-stinky-parts-of-your-code-part-xxxvi
https://hackernoon.com/how-to-find-the-stinky-parts-of-your-code-part-xxvi
Disclaimer: Code Smells are my opinion.
Credits: Photo by Natural Photos on Unsplash
Immutability changes everything.
Pat Helland
This article is part of the CodeSmell Series on HackerNoon: How to Find the Stinky Parts of your Code