    Code Smell 266 - Collection Aliasing

    Code Smell 266 - Collection Aliasing

    by Maximiliano ContieriAugust 29th, 2024
    To prevent unintended side effects and improve code reliability, use immutable collections in Java. Immutable collections eliminate aliasing issues, enhance predictability, and simplify debugging, making your code more robust and easier to manage.
    Exposing your collections couples your solution

    TL;DR: Use immutable collections to prevent unintended side effects.

    Problems

    • Unpredictable behavior
    • Debugging challenges
    • Data corruption
    • Violation of the Principle of Least Astonishment
    • Premature optimization
    • Unexpected Mutations
    • Concurrency problems
    • Compromised thread safety
    • Increased coupling

    Solutions

    1. Use immutable collections
    2. Create immutable classes
    3. Copy the collection before modification
    4. Avoid collection getters
    5. Avoid automatic properties
    6. Favor information hiding and encapsulation

    Context

    Aliasing happens when two or more variables refer to the same object.

    This can lead to unexpected side effects, especially when one variable modifies the shared object.

    You can't change immutable collections after creation helping you prevent accidental aliasing.

    Premature optimizators will argue that copying collections is an expensive operation that you should avoid.

    This is a special case of Object Aliasing

    Sample Code

    Wrong

    public class MutableExample {
  public static void main(String[] args) {
    List<Integer> numbers = List.of(1, 2, 3);
    List<Integer> otherNumbers = numbers; // Aliasing
    otherNumbers.add(4);
    System.out.println(numbers); // Output: [1, 2, 3, 4]
  }
}

    Right

    public class ImmutableExample {
  public static void main(String[] args) {
    List<Integer> numbers = List.of(1, 2, 3);
    List<Integer> otherNumbers = List.copyOf(numbers); // Creating a copy
    otherNumbers.add(4);
    System.out.println(numbers); // Output: [1, 2, 3]
  }
}

    Detection

    • [x]Semi-Automatic

    Several static analysis tools can warn you of aliasing abuse.

    Tags

    • Immutability

    Level

    • [x]Intermediate

    AI Generation

    AI code generators might not always create immutable objects by default, especially when working with mutable collections.

    You can prompt them to prioritize immutable collections and wrap existing ones to avoid aliasing.

    AI Detection

    AI tools can analyze code for potential aliasing issues and suggest using immutable collections instead.

    Conclusion

    You can avoid unintended side effects using immutable collections.

    This will make your code more predictable and easier to reason about.

    https://hackernoon.com/how-to-find-the-stinky-parts-of-your-code-part-xviii

    https://hackernoon.com/how-to-find-the-stinky-parts-of-your-code-part-xxvi

    https://hackernoon.com/finding-the-stinky-parts-of-your-code-code-smell-256-mutable-getters

    https://hackernoon.com/how-to-find-the-stinky-parts-of-your-code-part-xxii

    https://hackernoon.com/how-to-find-the-stinky-parts-of-your-code-part-xiv

    More Info

    Disclaimer: Code Smells are my opinion.

    Credits: Photo by Martino Pietropoli on Unsplash

    If an object is immutable, it can be in only one state, and you win big.

    Joshua Bloch

    This article is part of the CodeSmell Series on HackerNoon: How to Find the Stinky Parts of your Code


