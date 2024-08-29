Code Smell 266 - Collection Aliasing

Exposing your collections couples your solution
TL;DR: Use immutable collections to prevent unintended side effects.
Aliasing happens when two or more variables refer to the same object.
This can lead to unexpected side effects, especially when one variable modifies the shared object.
You can't change immutable collections after creation helping you prevent accidental aliasing.
Premature optimizators will argue that copying collections is an expensive operation that you should avoid.
This is a special case of Object Aliasing
public class MutableExample {
public static void main(String[] args) {
List<Integer> numbers = List.of(1, 2, 3);
List<Integer> otherNumbers = numbers; // Aliasing
otherNumbers.add(4);
System.out.println(numbers); // Output: [1, 2, 3, 4]
}
}
public class ImmutableExample {
public static void main(String[] args) {
List<Integer> numbers = List.of(1, 2, 3);
List<Integer> otherNumbers = List.copyOf(numbers); // Creating a copy
otherNumbers.add(4);
System.out.println(numbers); // Output: [1, 2, 3]
}
}
Several static analysis tools can warn you of aliasing abuse.
AI code generators might not always create immutable objects by default, especially when working with mutable collections.
You can prompt them to prioritize immutable collections and wrap existing ones to avoid aliasing.
AI tools can analyze code for potential aliasing issues and suggest using immutable collections instead.
You can avoid unintended side effects using immutable collections.
This will make your code more predictable and easier to reason about.
https://hackernoon.com/how-to-find-the-stinky-parts-of-your-code-part-xviii
https://hackernoon.com/how-to-find-the-stinky-parts-of-your-code-part-xxvi
https://hackernoon.com/finding-the-stinky-parts-of-your-code-code-smell-256-mutable-getters
https://hackernoon.com/how-to-find-the-stinky-parts-of-your-code-part-xxii
https://hackernoon.com/how-to-find-the-stinky-parts-of-your-code-part-xiv
Disclaimer: Code Smells are my opinion.
Credits: Photo by Martino Pietropoli on Unsplash
If an object is immutable, it can be in only one state, and you win big.
Joshua Bloch
This article is part of the CodeSmell Series on HackerNoon: How to Find the Stinky Parts of your Code