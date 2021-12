Too much choice is often confusing. Think about all the different types of cereal, perfume, or even political parties in some countries. However, often the multitude of choices is unavoidable. For example, when flying to a far-away destination, you have to choose between multiple flight options, considering cost, duration of travel, number of legs, different airlines, comfort, layovers, etc. This holds true for cloud marketplaces, like the AWS Marketplace.