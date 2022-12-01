Cleanup Functions in React’s UseEffect Hook — Explained with examples

If you are starting to learn React or already have some time using this library, surely, you have come across some errors or warnings related to asynchronous functions, especially using the hook . useEffect When I was learning the functionality of this hook, I could not understand the reason to use the return in this function since in most cases it is not necessary to use it, and React works perfectly well without it. As I became more familiar with the way React works and the life cycle of the components, I began to notice that in many cases, it is too important to use the return in the hook , especially in the side effects. useEffect What are the side effects? A side effect can be fetching data from a remote server, reading or writing to local storage, setting up event listeners, or setting up a subscription. These side effects can occur when a button is clicked, a form is submitted, or when a component is mounted and unmounted. React’s hook allows functional components to do things when a component is mounted or when some properties or states change. This hook also allows cleaning up when the component is unmounted. useEffect Why clean up side effects? Handling side effects in React is a task of medium complexity. However, from time to time, you may have difficulties at the intersection of the component lifecycle (initial rendering, assembly, usage, disassembly) and the side-effect lifecycle (started, in progress, complete). One such difficulty is when a side effect completes and attempts to update the state of an already disassembled component. This causes a React warning like this: Memory leaks in React applications are mainly the result of not canceling subscriptions made when a component was mounted before the component is unmounted. They cause many problems, including: Affects the performance of the project by reducing the amount of memory available. Slowing down the application. System crashes. Therefore, it’s necessary to eliminate memory leak problems. What is the useEffect cleanup function? It is a function of the hook that allows us to stop side effects that no longer need to be executed before our component is unmounted. useEffect is built in such a way that we can return a function inside it and this return function is where the cleanup happens. useEffect For example, Component A requests the API to get a list of products, but while making that asynchronous request, Component A is removed from the DOM (it’s unmounted). There is no need to complete that asynchronous request. So as a cleanup method to improve your application, you can clean up (cancel) the asynchronous request so that it’s not completed. : Cleanup function of useEffect useEffect(() => {\n // Your effect\n return () => {\n // Cleanup\n }\n}, [input]) Cleaning up an effect Canceling a fetch request There are different ways to cancel fetch request calls, we can use fetch or Axios AbortController AbortController. To use , we must create a controller using the constructor. Then, when our fetch request initiates, we pass as an option inside the request’s object. AbortController AbortController() AbortSignal options This associates the controller and signal with the fetch request and lets us cancel it anytime using : AbortController.abort() useEffect(() => {\n //create a controller\n let controller = new AbortController();\n (async () => {\n try {\n const response = await fetch(API,\n {\n // connect the controller with the fetch request\n signal: controller.signal,\n },\n );\n // handle success\n setList(await response.json());\n // remove the controller\n controller = null;\n } catch (e) {\n // Handle the error\n }\n })();\n //aborts the request when the component umounts\n return () => controller?.abort();\n},[]); useEffect(() => {\n // create a controller\n const controller = new AbortController();\n axios\n .get(API, {\n signal: controller.signal\n })\n .then({data}) => {\n // handle success\n setList(data);\n })\n .catch((err) => {\n // Handle the error\n });\n //aborts the request when the component umounts\n return () => controller?.abort();\n}, []); Cleaning up Timeouts When using timer functions, we can clear them on unmount by using the special function. setTimeout(callback, time) clearTimeout(timerId) useEffect(() => {\n let timerId = setTimeout(() => {\n // do something \n timerId = null;\n }, 3000);\n \n // cleanup the timmer when component unmout\n return () => clearTimeout(timerId);\n }, []); Cleaning up Intervals Like the Timeouts, the have a special function to clean them up with function. setIntervals(callback, time) clearInterval(intervalId) useEffect(() => {\n let intervalId = setInterval(() => {\n // do something like update the state\n }, 1000);\n\n // cleanup the timer when component unmout\n return () => clearInterval(interval);\n }, []); Cleaning up Event Listeners Clean up Listeners happens via . The call must reference the function in the call to remove the listener correctly. window.removeEventListener removeEventListener same removeEventListener useEffect(() => {\n // function to add to EventListener\n const handleKeyUp= (event) => {\n switch (event.key) {\n case "Escape":\n setCollapsed(true);\n break;\n }\n }\n\n window.addEventListener("keyup", handleKeyUp);\n \n // cleanup the listener when component unmout\n return () => window.removeEventListener("keyup", handleKeyUp);\n}, []); Cleaning up Web Sockets When you create a connection, you can close it in the cleanup function. WebSocket socket.close() useEffect(() => {\n const ws = new WebSocket(url, protocols)\n // do what you want with the socket\n ws.onmessage = (event) => {\n setValue(JSON.parse(event.data));\n };\n \n // cleanup the web socket when component unmout\n return () => ws.close()\n}, []) Conclusion We have learned that some side effects require cleanup to avoid memory leaks and unnecessary and unwanted behaviors. We must learn when and how to use the cleanup function of the hook to avoid these problems and optimize applications. useEffect I recommend cleaning up asynchronous effects when the component is unmounted. Also, if the asynchronous side effect depends on the prop or state values then consider also cleaning them up when the component is updated. I hope you found this article useful and that you can now use the cleanup feature correctly. Read more: https://hackernoon.com/autocomplete-search-component-with-react-and-typescript?embedable=true Also published . here