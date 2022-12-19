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Using React and Typescript to Create Reusable and Customizable Modals

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byL Javier Tovar@ljaviertovar

☕ Fullstack developer 👨‍💻 Indie maker ✍️ Tech writer

December 19th, 2022
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L Javier Tovar@ljaviertovar

☕ Fullstack developer 👨‍💻 Indie maker ✍️ Tech writer

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programming#reactjs#typescript#react-tutorial#typescript-tutorial#styled-components#front-end-development#web-development#javascript

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