Claude Code Makes Every Other AI Coding Tool Look Amateur

Great news, everyone! Claude just dropped a surprise update: Claude Code is now available on the $20/month Pro plan! Great news, everyone! Claude just dropped a surprise update: Claude Code is now available on the $20/month Pro plan! Here's my take on Claude Code: Once you try it, you'll realize that Cursor, Windsurf, and AugmentCode are amateur hour. I held back on recommending it widely before because it was locked behind the $100 or $200/month tiers, which was a tough pill to swallow for most people. Well, patience finally paid off for those who waited it out. Just how powerful is Claude Code? There's this story from a developer who tasked Claude Code with refactoring a decade-old codebase. Claude Code went to work for 6 straight hours and nailed it on the first attempt. That's something no other AI coding tool can pull off right now. Here's my own experience: I'm building a course and needed to solve a specific challenge - how can complete coding novices integrate Creem's subscription payment system without getting bogged down in tedious fundamentals? The goal was to get it working within an hour. I battled with Cursor for ages with no luck. Claude Code? One shot, perfect execution. What really blew me away was watching Claude Code's methodology: Hit a roadblock? It actively seeks solutions, like hunting down Creem's official docs online\nNeed database tables? It provides the SQL and can even execute the commands if you give it permission\nAfter building everything, it writes its own unit tests, validates the code, and only then considers the job done Hit a roadblock? It actively seeks solutions, like hunting down Creem's official docs online Need database tables? It provides the SQL and can even execute the commands if you give it permission After building everything, it writes its own unit tests, validates the code, and only then considers the job done If this sounds intriguing, check out the official docs: https://docs.anthropic.com/en/docs/claude-code/getting-started https://docs.anthropic.com/en/docs/claude-code/getting-started Also, hit up YouTube and watch how developers are using Claude Code - it's mind-blowing stuff. My recommended workflow: Run both $20/month Cursor and $20/month Claude Code in tandem. Cursor handles the quick wins, Claude Code tackles the heavy lifting. (Keep in mind the $20/month Claude Code tier is pretty limited - roughly 10-20 queries every 5 hours) Give it a spin and let me know how it goes!