​​Choosing Between SASS vs CSS Modules vs CSS-In-JS

We chose to move forward with CSS-in-JS as our primary styling mechanism in order for the UIs we build to be easily embeddable within external UIs. We’d love to know your thoughts and how you reached decisions about styling your UI.





We know developers are facing these same questions every day, so we want to publish our thoughts in case they are useful to anyone else. Ultimately, we chose to move forward with CSS-In-JS as our primary styling mechanism for reasons specific to our business; we considered it important for the UIs we build to be easily embeddable within external UIs. We felt that CSS-In-JS was the best option for embeds, because integrators wouldn’t need to worry about dealing with style injection, and could theme our components into their style.





We’d love to know your thoughts and how you reached decisions about styling your UI? Have you had any bad experiences with CSS-In-JS?





Below is our full internal conversation only minimally edited for brevity:

