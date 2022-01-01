Nolan Sullivan
@ndimares
Founding team @ Speakeasy, the dev-first API platform
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @ndimares's 2 stories for and 15 minutes.
api
rest-api
coding
api-development
hackernoon-top-story
api-first-development
react
Mark McKinney, Studied Entrepreneurship and Strategic Communication at High Point University. Founder of BlueSkyAI.
Andrey Chekanov, DeFi degen and enthusiast
Aleph Zero, Aleph Zero is a DAG-based consensus protocol that solves blockchain's shortcomings.
Corite, Corite is a platform that allows fans to invest in an artist’s song in exchange for a portion of the...